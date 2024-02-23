Is there anything more exciting than experiencing your favorite artist in concert? The music, the crowd, the energy... it's almost impossible to beat-- until you get backstage.

We're giving you a chance to live like a rockstar for the weekend with Jesse James Dupree (and Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong is going to tag along, too!).

Here's What You Could Win

You've got a shot at hitting the road with Jesse James Dupree for the ultimate rock weekend that includes:

Airfare to Milwaukee on Friday, March 29

Transportation from Milwaukee to Flint on the Loudwire Nights + Jesse James Dupree tour bus on the night of March 29

Hotel for one night

VIP tickets to see Jesse James Dupree in Milwaukee on Friday, March 29, and Flint on March 30

Airfare home from Detroit on March 31

Here's How You Enter the Contest

Listen on weeknights for the code word you need to enter below beginning Monday, February 26. We'll share one code word each weeknight through Friday, March 1.

You can also follow the prompts below to get social with us-- you can earn more entries for each like, share, and subscribe.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the lower 48 United States who are at least 21 years old as of March 29, 2024. One (1) winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries received on Monday, March 4, 2024. Prize is provided by Mighty Loud.*

