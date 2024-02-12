Loudwire Nights and host Chuck Armstrong are beyond thrilled to help set the stage for two unforgettable concerts with Jesse James Dupree.

And fortunately, we've got some major help to make sure these shows are some of the best of the year.

Jesse James Dupree Live in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

First up, on Thursday, March 28, Loudwire Nights is excited to partner with 95 and 96.1 The Rock in Fond du Lac, Wis., for an intimate rock show at The Hive celebrating Jesse James Dupree's latest solo record, Breathing Fire.

Breathing Fire features several tracks co-written with AC/DC's Brian Johnson, including lead single "Never Gets Old."

The Breathing Fire band includes Jackyl bandmate Roman Glick on bass and Dupree's son, Nigel, behind the drum kit.

Jesse James Dupree + Austin Meade Live in Flint, Michigan

Two nights later on Saturday, March 30, Loudwire Nights is teaming up with Banana 101.5 to bring Dupree and the Breathing Fire crew to the legendary Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan. And making sure the night is one to remember, Austin Meade will open the show. We can't wait for this one.

In addition to these two Loudwire Nights shows, Dupree will be playing several shows in the region (including a handful with Jackyl). You can check out Jackyl's full tour schedule here and grab his other solo dates at this location.

Want to Win a Trip to Live Like a Rock Star With Jesse James Dupree?

Beginning on Feb. 26, Loudwire Nights will have your shot at scoring a chance to live like a rockstar with Jesse James Dupree. The winner will fly in to see his show in Milwaukee on Friday, March 29, then jump on the Breathing Fire tour bus with Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong and head to Flint for the Machine Shop concert. At both gigs, you'll be our VIP guest.

We will share more details closer to the start of the contest, but go ahead and get ready by listening to Loudwire Nights. You can stream the show 24/7 right here or see where else you can listen across the country.

We're excited to see you in Fond du Lac and Flint — who knows where else Loudwire Nights will be headed this year!

Listen to Jesse James Dupree's Interview on Loudwire Nights

Listen to Austin Meade's Interview on Loudwire Nights

