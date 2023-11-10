Win a Triumph of Death ‘Resurrection of the Death’ Double Red Vinyl 7-Inch

Welcome back, Tom G. Warrior! The Hellhammer, Celtic Frost and Triptykon musician is currently rocking with a new band, introducing Triumph of Death with their new album Resurrection of the Death this week. And thanks to Loudwire Nights, you could find yourself with some awesome new vinyl as part of our Loudwire Record Club.

The new band consists of Tom G. Warrior, fellow guitarist-vocalist Andre Mathieu, bassist Jamie Lee Cussigh and drummer Tim Iso Wey and together they've delivered a crushing new record, led by the recently released song "Massacra." As you might guess by the band name, Triumph of Death does have ties to Tom G's Hellhammer past, revisiting some of the group's work within this current lineup.

With the current band doing solid homage to Hellhammer's past in the live setting, their debut offering has been pulled together with live material from three 2023 festival appearances in Houston, Munich and Barroselas. The result, dubbed Resurrection of the Death, is available now.

READ MORE: Why Tom G. Warrior Thinks Listening to the Critics Is Important

As our offering to you, one grand prize winner will receive a copy of the double red vinyl + 7-inch of Resurrection of the Flesh. In addition, there will be five runners-up for this contest, either winning Resurrection of the Flesh on CD or in standard black vinyl. So how do you win? Simply drop your key details in the entry box at the bottom of this post. You'll want to do so before the contest closing date at Nov. 14, 2023 at 10AM ET.

And just this reminder that you can catch Triumph of Death on the Loudwire Nights radio show. You can find it airing live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.