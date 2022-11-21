The Winery Dogs Book 2023 Tour Dates, Announce New Album

Drink it in! The Winery Dogs are on their way back for 2023. The all-star trio of Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy have gotten their ducks in a row for the new year, starting with a brand new album in early February followed by a U.S. tour a few weeks later.

After back-to-back albums, The Winery Dogs members took a break to focus on other projects, but over the past year they've found their way back together to work on new music. The band's third album carries the simple moniker, III, and the 10-track set is on target for a Feb. 3 release through the group's own Three Dog Music Label. The band self-produced the album with mixing help from longtime associate Jay Ruston.

Fans will have to wait just a little while longer for new music as "Xanadu," the album's lead single, will arrive on Dec. 9, the same day that pre-orders will begin. Fans can also looking for a vinyl edition release as well, with info coming soon.

Speaking about the forthcoming single, Portnoy simply states, “Coming out of the gates, that’s a barnburner. It’s one of the fiercest tracks on the album.” How fierce you may ask? Portnoy drops his drum sticks right as the song concludes. “At the end there, you’re hearing me toss my sticks — not in frustration, but very much in satisfaction of what we had just done,” he clarifies with a laugh.

That should definitely whet your appetite for the tour to follow. Fans will be able to catch The Winery Dogs on tour again, starting with a Feb. 15 kickoff in Greensburg, Pa. at the Palace Theatre. U.S. dates will continue into early April, with the band also booking a trio of late April dates in Brazil as well. See all the stops below, and get ticketing and VIP info via their website.

Check out the new album artwork, track listing and the band's 2023 tour itinerary all listed below.

The Winery Dogs, III Artwork + Track Listing

the winery dogs, iii, the winery dogs 3 album Three Dog Music Label loading...

1. "Xanadu"

2. "Mad World"

3. "Breakthrough"

4. "Rise"

5. "Stars"

6. "The Vengeance"

7. "Pharaoh"

8. "Gaslight"

9. "Lorelei"

10. "The Red Wine"

The Winery Dogs 2023 Tour Dates

Feb. 15 - Greensburg, Pa. @ Palace Theatre

Feb. 16 - Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn’s PeakF

Feb. 17 - Glenside, Pa. @ The Keswick Theatre

Feb. 18 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Patchogue Theatre

Feb. 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Sony Hall

Feb. 22 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!

Feb. 23 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Feb. 25 - Ridgefield, Ct. @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

Feb. 26 - Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall

March 1 - Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

March 2 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

March 5 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

March 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Café

March 9 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst Theater

March 10 - St. Charles, Ill. @ The Arcada Theatre

March 11 - Westland, Mich. @ The Token Lounge

March 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Hall

March 14 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

March 17 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

March 18 - Cedar Park, Texas @ The Haute Spot

March 19 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

March 21 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

March 22 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

March 24 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 25 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

March 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

March 30 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

March 31 - Hopewell, Va. @ Hopewell Theatre

April 1 - Leesburg, Va. @ Tally Ho Theatre

April 2 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

April 4 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

April 5 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Mill & Mine

April 6 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 27 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio (with Stone Temple Pilots)

April 28 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Tork n Roll (with Skid Row)

April 30 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Summer Breeze Festival