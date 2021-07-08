The Winery Dogs Have Started Writing New Music

It's been a few years, but it looks like The Winery Dogs have regrouped and started work on a new album. Bassist Billy Sheehan revealed the news in a social media post showing the trio that also includes drummer Mike Portnoy and singer-guitarist Richie Kotzen posing for a photo against a mountainous California backdrop.

"It’s a beautiful day here in Los Angeles. And what a great reason to visit — with The Winery Dogs writing new songs! I am VERY happy and excited about this," reported Sheehan.

After two albums, one EP and a live album last decade, the supergroup announced they were taking a break in 2017. The group reunited to tour in 2019 but it's been relatively quiet where new music is concerned with the members occupying themselves with other projects.

Both Portnoy and Sheehan have spent time with another supergroup, Sons of Apollo, in recent years, while Kotzen has focused on solo releases. The singer-guitarist also paired up with Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith earlier this year for a collaborative record.

Aside from Sheehan's comments about reuniting to write, no other details have been revealed about the eventual release of The Winery Dogs' next studio album.