Wolfgang Van Halen Gets Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Andraia Allsop

Congrats are in order for Wolfgang Van Halen and his new fiancée Andraia Allsop. The Mammoth WVH leader and son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli revealed their newly announced engagement via social media as Allsop shows off the new ring on her finger as she poses with Van Halen.

"She said yes!!," was the caption on the posting that Wolfgang shared on Instagram with his fans. Many of his musical peers congratulated the happy couple, with Sevendust's Morgan Rose and Clint Lowery, Volbeat's Rob Caggiano, Halestorm's Joe Hottinger, Arch Enemy's Jeff Loomis, Cradle of Filth's Richard Shaw, Periphery's Mark Holcomb among those leaving comments on the post.

The couple were spotted together on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, as Wolfgang's Mammoth WVH were nominated for Best Rock Song at the ceremony for "Distance."

While Van Halen has chosen a musical path, Allsop works as a software engineer. The couple actually have their birthdays one day apart with Allsop born on March 15 and Van Halen on March 16. The couple started dating back in 2015.

Best wishes from the Loudwire staff to the happy couple.