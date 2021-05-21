Wolfgang Van Halen Drops Sixth ‘Mammoth WVH’ Song ‘Mammoth’
Wolfgang Van Halen has just released "Mammoth," the sixth song off his forthcoming self-titled debut album under the Mammoth WVH moniker.
The track follows the release of the previous Mammoth WVH tracks "Distance," "You're to Blame," "Don't Back Down," "Think It Over" and "Feel," which should provide fans with a fair snapshot of what to expect from the full 14-song record.
"Mammoth" is a clear standout — a heavy, pounding track rhythmically, but textured with uplifting guitar chords and an impassioned, spirited vocal delivery from Wolf that speaks to the theme of the song, which is to prove any doubters wrong and release any tension that has been building up because whatever struggle it is you're facing, you have the ability to overcome it.
On the album, which arrives on June 11 on EX1 Records/Explorer1 Music Group, Wolfgang embodies the absolute concept of a solo record, playing each instrument in addition to singing.
Pre-order Mammoth WVH here and listen to "Mammoth" toward the bottom of the page. The lyrics to the latest single can also be viewed directly below.
Mammoth WVH, "Mammoth" Lyrics
Wide awake
Now I’m home
Right away
How we’ve grown
Not okay
to blame yourself
and lay down and die like everybody else
Not okay
to just give up and walk away
Hey you
Anything is possible
You’re not the only one
Yeah
Let ‘em think you’re unremarkable
and prove them wrong
Your mistake
Now we’re done
Stand up and fight like everybody else
It’s okay
to get back up and start again
Hey you
Anything is possible
You’re not the only one
Yeah
Let ‘em think you’re unremarkable
and prove them wrong
You’ve found the way
A mammoth weight
right off our shoulders
When you escape
Don’t hesitate
in starting over
Hey you
Anything is possible
You’re not the only one
Yeah
Let ‘em think you’re unremarkable
and prove them wrong
Hey you
Anything is possible
You’re not the only one
You
Never think that it’s impossible
and prove them wrong
Don’t you know?
Don’t you know?
There’s so much more to live for
Don’t you know?
Don’t you know?
There’s so much more to live for
Mammoth WVH, "Mammoth"
