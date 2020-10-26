Wolfgang Van Halen has addressed rumors surrounding the status of Van Halen following the death of his father and co-founding guitarist, Eddie Van Halen. On Twitter, he slammed the notion that he would be assuming the role of guitarist within the band as a "shitty lie" that is "hurting me and my family" as well as fans.

A post from a private Van Halen fan page on Facebook was shared as a screenshot by rock/metal media outlet Metal Sludge, which alleged that plans to continue performing under the Van Halen name were underway. The post, which cited no source for the rumor, also suggested that the lineup would feature Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Alex Van Halen and Wolfgang on guitar and that Eddie bestowed his blessing upon them to move forward.

"This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times," wrote Wolfgang on Twitter, disavowing the rumor wholeheartedly.

He further pleaded for an end to rumors such as this one, adding, "Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."

The lie, which was posted in the private Facebook group, reads, "VAN HALEN UPDATE: there is a good strong possibility that the band is not over (like it or not) this is the word that is being talked at the VH camp. Sammy Hagar: vocals, Michael Anthony: bass guitar, Alex Van Halen, percussion and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar. It has been mentioned that Eddie Van Halen also told his son and brother, I give you my blessing......"

Eddie Van Halen died on Oct. 6 at age 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Van Halen manager Irving Azoff confirmed the band had intended to reunite for a 2019 stadium tour.

Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen is preparing to release his debut solo album, on which he sang and played every instrument.