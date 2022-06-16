Wolfgang Van Halen Still Destroying Trolls on Twitter, Apologizes for Being Born

If you aren't already following Wolfgang Van Halen on Twitter, you probably should, but be warned that if you say something incredibly stupid, he bites back. The rocker has spent what feels like forever destroying trolls on social media, and in a new sarcastic comeback, he's apologized for being born.

We're big fans of Wolf and his project Mammoth WVH at Loudwire, and we honestly aren't sure whether the majority of the people who tweet at him are completely ignorant or if they're just trying to provoke him at this point. Among some of the most recurring remarks he receives — and most infuriating — are those that say he "should" cover Van Halen songs live, and other comparisons to his late father, Eddie Van Halen.

Yes, of course he could just ignore them and go about his day, but when you're being bombarded over and over again, sometimes you want to play the game too. And Van Halen does an awesome job with that, which he's demonstrated in his latest Twitter comeback. The rocker was just announced as one of the guests for the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows that are set to happen later this year, and he shared a screenshot of someone's comment on the news.

We're not going to give them the time of day and write out their rude comment, but you can see them for yourself in his tweet.

"I wanted to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I may have upset or hurt by being born," Van Halen wrote in the tweet. "I have never meant my existence to be a burden to others, but alas, here we are. I’ll try not to exist so much in the future. Thank you for your patience."

His response to the comment was even better, though. Firstly, he pointed out that Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl — someone he looks up to greatly — personally called him and invited him to join in on the celebration of Hawkins' life.

"The funny thing about people like you who hate me is that you leave me no room for improvement. That my fault is something completely uncontrollable," he wrote. "While I guess me playing music apparently completely hinges on who my family is (which is a completely unanswerable question), I can definitely surmise that had you were born to different parents, you'd most likely still be a miserable asshole."

See WVH's tweet below to read the full statements.

We asked the musician ourselves how he deals with social media trolls, and how he weeds out the ones he wants to respond to as opposed to ignoring them.

"You can kind of tell when somebody's just kind of bored, doom-scrolling and feels like saying something negative, or if it's somebody who feels like it's their job to be a troll. Those are the ones you just kind of block and move on," Van Halen told us in an interview at the end of last year. "But when people just try to say something mean, those are the ones that are kind of easy to just flip around with a joke. Then all of a sudden, a bunch of other people go and swarm them, and they get a taste of their own medicine."

To reiterate our prior suggestion — follow Wolfgang Van Halen on Twitter, but only if you're not going to be a jerk.