Wolfgang Van Halen Goes to War Against Mammoth WVH in ‘I’m Alright’ Video

Wolfgang Van Halen has a bone to pick with ..... Wolfgang Van Halen?! It'll all make sense if you catch the latest Mammoth WVH video for "I'm Alright" from the upcoming Mammoth WVH album, Mammoth II.

The clip serves as a sequel to the humorous "Another Celebration at the End of the World" video in which a band of Wolfgangs (paying homage to his one-man efforts in the studio) struggle to find their musical footing until they're eventually fired from Mammoth WVH by Wolfgang's current touring lineup. But rest assured, the Wolfgangs aren't taking defeat and walking away. In fact, the "I'm Alive" video finds the "band of Wolfgangs" plotting their revenge, secretly stealing tips from Mammoth WVH's rehearsals and planning to outdo them at a Battle of the Bands.

The humorous video shows the lengths that the Wolfgangs will go to for this little bit of rock 'n' roll revenge, and the Gordy De St. Jeor-video even includes a guest cameo from Wolfgang's mother, actress Valerie Bertinelli. Plus, there's another family tie, as Wolfgang's uncle, Patrick Bertinelli, dropping some "wah pedal operation" during a blistering guitar solo.

The vengeful clip plays well with the song's lyrical content. Wolfgang sings in a deceptively upbeat manner, "Sorry, I'm so sorry / It's kind of you to say / Fuck off and back away and let me breathe."

"I think it's really funny that the lyrics are quite angry but delivered through the lens of sort of a comfy rock song," says Van Halen. "If there ever was an anthem for myself about standing up for what I believe I should be doing - as opposed to what people expect - this is certainly that song."

Mammoth WVH, "I'm Alright"

"I'm Alright" is featured on Mammoth WVH's Mammoth II album, due this Friday (Aug. 4). Pre-orders are currently being taken here. You can also see the group making an appearance on NBC's Today Show Thursday morning (Aug. 3), performing "Waiting" and "I'm Alright" during the 8AM and 9AM hours. And be sure to catch Mammoth WVH on tour with dates booked into 2024 already.