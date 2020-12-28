Wrestlers Rally to Support Late Wrestling Star Brodie Lee’s Family

The wrestling world lost one of its most memorable figures over the weekend with the death of Brodie Lee. The wrestler, whose real name was Jon Huber, died Saturday (Dec. 26) at the age of 41, and in the aftermath of his passing an outpouring of tributes and several nods of financial support for his family have been offered.

Huber wrestled first under the name Luke Harper before eventually taking the Brodie Lee moniker for his wrestling pursuits. His wife Amanda posted on Instagram, "He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid-related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love."

The wrestler had spent time in the WWE before moving over to AEW and Huber's wife also cited the AEW community for their support during these difficult times.

Not long after the wrestler's death, wrestler CM Punk agreed to send all proceeds from his Pro Wrestling Tees merch for the next month to Lee's family. Noticing the gesture, fellow wrestler Mick Foley followed suit with the same financial promise.

AEW offered a moving tribute to Huber, stating, "The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way - a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee."

A number of fellow wrestlers from both AEW and WWE, including Every Time I Die rocker Andy Williams, offered their tributes online after Lee's death this weekend. See a sampling below: