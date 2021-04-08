WWE’s Edge Reveals Votes for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Predicts Iron Maiden May Get Snubbed

Did you know WWE legend Edge is a part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s voting body? A lifelong rock and metal fanatic, Edge has been a force for good within the polarizing institution and the WWE Superstar revealed to Loudwire who got his votes for the Class of 2021.

While speaking about his love for the Foo Fighters, Edge noted that he’d already voted for Dave Grohl and the boys to be inducted. “I put my votes in. I voted for them, Rage [Against the Machine], New York Dolls, Tina Turner ‘cause how do you not? And [Iron] Maiden.”

Edge went on to state that Judas Priest should have been inducted, predicting that Iron Maiden may get the snub just like their fellow British metal gods. “That might be the case with Maiden,” Edge says. “But I think their fan base is just so rabid that they’re not going to let it not happen.”

When Edge shocked the WWE Universe with a surprise return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, he hit the ring in incredible shape. When we asked the Rated R Superstar what music gets him though his most vigorous workouts, Edge gushed over his gym playlists, which he’s titled “Move Shit.”

“There’s always music and it’s always very loud,” Edge says. “I have ‘Move Shit’ from, like, 1 to 25. We’ve got Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Sabbath, the Cult, Faith No More, Crue, Foos, Maiden, KISS, Nirvana, Metallica, Ozzy, Zombie, Slipknot, Megadeth, Machine Head… [the music] needs to get my heart rate up. I love a bunch of different types of different, but when I’m trying to move ‘stuff’ or if I’m picturing the main event of WrestleMania and trying to get ready for that, I need the music to match that intensity.”

WWE's Edge Reveals Votes for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Watch our interview with Edge above and don’t miss him main event Night Two of WrestleMania on April 11. Both nights of WrestleMania can be watched on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network around the world.