WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Talks Straight Edge While Disproving Wikipedia

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is our latest guest on Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction. In this episode, the triple crown champ goes deep into Wikipedia to prove and disprove what’s written about him online.

Though Wikipedia has Rollins’ birthplace wrong, it’s correct in stating that the wrestler was an introvert and was straight edge while in high school. The lifestyle was nurtured by his local hardcore and metal scene, but Rollins adds that straight edge filled his desire to separate himself from high school jock culture.

“You get to high school and everybody’s discovering alcohol for the first time. It’s all about going to parties on the weekend and drinking and telling your stories about how hammered you got and the dumb stuff you got up to. Me and my friends thought that was the dumbest shit on the planet,” Rollins laughs. “It really gave us a sense of entitlement. It truly gave us a feeling of, ‘We’re better than you because we don’t need that crap to have a good time.’”

It’s true that one of Rollins’ first wrestling alias’ was Gixx. Hilariously, the performer was testing out a Magic: The Gathering gimmick at the time thanks to a suggestion from his older brother. Rollins also confirms using the name Taj the Destroyer for one match, but claims the name Sam Robins is nothing more than a rib.

Rollins also tells a couple of great Vince McMahon stories, including one about the Shield’s debut and another concerning Seth’s curb stomp finisher. Check out the full episode below.

