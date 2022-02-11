Yelawolf + Shooter Jennings’ Sometimes Y Drop New Song ‘Rock & Roll Baby’

Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings' new rock project Sometimes Y have released another new song, "Rock & Roll Baby." It's the second single from their upcoming self-titled debut album, which arrives next month.

This second single is quite different from its predecessor "Make Me a Believer" sonically. Whereas that tune was energetic and anthemic, "Rock & Roll Baby" is a moody, almost trippy listening experience. And while it has a seemingly soothing rhythm, the lyrics as well as the emotional video, touch on a bit of a darker subject.

“‘Rock & Roll Baby’ was just some compartmentalized energy I was holding on to that needed to be aired out. I think a lot of people can relate to being leaned on by your parents before we’re ready to handle it," Yelawolf explained of the song's origins in a press release.

"But when you finally stand up and hold space to protect your parents or yourself, you exchange your innocence for it. At the same time, you gain the strength of an adult. Hardships make for great musicians. And that’s a shame really. But rather than being a martyr, we turn that into a source of inspiration. It’s a conundrum. The joy you get making music while expressing sadness.”

Jennings added that "Rock & Roll Baby" was one of only two songs on the record which he'd written the music for prior to entering the studio together.

"Musically, I had set out to create a tune that was a brooding, cinematic journey to take the listener on and for Yelawolf to paint his story to," he recalled. "The band performed the song with moody grace and the ominous tale that our frontman weaved around the music was the perfect fit for the song."

Sometimes Y will be available March 11 via Slumerican Records. If you pre-order or pre-save it now, you'll get an instant download of both "Rock & Roll Baby" and "Make Me a Believer."

Sometimes Y, 'Rock & Roll Baby' Lyrics

Ruby red lipstick kiss on the head

Sweat a lot of sleep it’s a wet bed

Matchbook collection beside the chair (troublesome)

Boy you know daddy only sits there

Leather bound bible in the hotel

(midnight)

I’ll be back in an hour she said

(alright)

Count the ceiling fan blade goin round

(3,2,1)

Lullaby Tom Petty I'm goin down, goin down

Ohh rock and roll baby

Underwater in a deep dream

Rocketship go to the moon

In the party with the lights on

She got a couple friends out there

Got a man with the long hair

She’ll be heart broke by the sunlight

and give it all to the rock and roll baby (oooh Rockin’ Roll baby)

She got a couple friends out there

Got a man with the long hair

She’ll be heart broke by the sunlight and give it all to the rock and roll baby

Razor blade, mirror and a wedding gown (Fantasy)

Somewhere in the backwoods outta town

Bottle cap tops in the gutter now

(till the mud dries)

Said I’d be back in an hour now

Hitch hike your way up to the Northside

(catch a ride)

Kept the visine for the red eye

time to fly, time to fly

She got a couple friends out there

Got a man with the long hair

She’ll be heart broke by the sunlight

and give it all to the rock and roll baby (oooh Rockin’ Roll baby)

She got a couple friends out there

Got a man with the long hair

She’ll be heart broke by the sunlight and give it all to the rock and roll baby

She got a couple friends out there

Got a man with the long hair

but she’ll be heart broke by the sunlight … rock and roll baby (oooh Rockin’ Roll baby)

She got a couple friends out there

Got a man with the long hair

She’ll be heart broke by the sunlight

And give it all to the rock and roll baby

She got a couple friends out there

Got a man with the long hair

She’ll be heart broke by the sunlight and give it all to the rock and roll baby

She got a couple friends out there

Got a man with the long hair

She’ll be heart broke by the sunlight and give it all to the rock and roll baby

She got a couple friends out there

Got a man with the long hair

She’ll be heart broke by the sunlight and give it all to the rock and roll baby

Sometimes Y - 'Rock & Roll Baby'