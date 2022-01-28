You may already be familiar with Yelawolf, but if not, you may remember him from his guest appearance on Korn's cover of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Regardless, the artist has teamed up with Shooter Jennings for a new rock project called Sometimes Y, and they released their debut song "Make Me a Believer."

Born in Alabama and raised in Tennessee, Yelawolf is mainly known as a rapper, but he's played various rock and metal festivals in the past, such as Aftershock and Welcome to Rockville. He's one of several rappers who've made the transition into the rock world in recent years, in addition to Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll.

The combination of Yelawolf's hip-hop background and Jennings' singer-songwriter style may seem like an odd pairing, but "Make Me a Believer" is a surprisingly catchy rock track. It's the first single from their upcoming self-titled debut record, which will be out March 11.

Check out the song below.

"The first time Yelawolf and I connected on a track, it was like this fire exploded in my mind," Jennings enthused in a press release. "It confirmed my long-held suspicion that that there was something really special between the two of us."

As for the reasoning behind the name Sometimes Y?

"When you're a kid in school, they teach you all these rules about spelling, but then they tell you about 'sometimes y,' which calls the entire system into question. Suddenly everything's out the window and you can do whatever you want. That's what it felt like making this record," Jennings explained.

Pre-order Sometimes Y here now, and see the album artwork underneath the video.

Sometimes Y, 'Make Me a Believer' Lyrics

You said I know I get it all, yeah, I bet

I don’t believe ya,

Alright, yeah, okay now

In your mind, you think you can handle it all

I wanna see ya, alright, yeah, okay now

Set up your target

Blame every mistake you made on the luck of a losing

Still bruised from every fight your choosing

Pick a side pick up a gun and shoot it (Ahhhhh)

Yeah

Make me a believer

(Ahhhhh)

Yeah

Make me a believer In your mind you

Must be the bossman don’t you

Feel like a cheater

Alright, yeah, okay

Whatever man, big checks

Got gloves you caught that sunset

Oh what a leisure,

Alright, yeah, okay now

Rented Lamborghini for that Hollywood livin

Another night on a thousand count linen

Wouldn’t drop a dollar to save your momma

But .. fuck em’ all long as the team is winning (Ahhhhh)

Yeah

Make me a believer

(Ahhhhh)

Yeah

Make me a believer Low down no good

I’m just a white trash no good

But your the deceiver

Alright, yeah, okay now

Bad boys tattooed whiskey drink all-day drug use

I’m a receiver

Damn right, yeah, okay now

At the club with the promiscuous women

Cigarette smoke and cocaine sellin

I’m may be the child of a man in prison

But at least I ain’t no goddamn gimmick

Reasons of rock and roll music and why I preach against it, I believe,

With all of my heart that it is,

A contributing factor to our juvenile delinquency of today, uh the evil,

The feeling that you feel when you sing it (Ahhhhh)

Yeah

Make me a believer

(Ahhhhh)

Yeah

Make me a believer

(Ahhhhh)

Yeah

Make me a believer

(Ahhhhh)

Yeah

Make me a believer

(Ahhhhh)

Yeah

Make me a believer

(Ahhhhh)

Yeah

Make me a believer

Sometimes Y - 'Make Me a Believer'

Sometimes Y, Sometimes Y Album Artwork + Track Listing

Slumerican Slumerican loading...

1. Sometimes Y

2. Hole in My Head

3. Rock & Roll Baby

4. Make Me a Believer

5. Shoe String

6. Radio

7. Jump Out the Window

8. Catch You On the Other Side

9. Fucked Up Day

10. Moonshiner’s Run