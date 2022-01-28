Yelawolf + Shooter Jennings Start New Rock Project Sometimes Y – Listen
You may already be familiar with Yelawolf, but if not, you may remember him from his guest appearance on Korn's cover of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Regardless, the artist has teamed up with Shooter Jennings for a new rock project called Sometimes Y, and they released their debut song "Make Me a Believer."
Born in Alabama and raised in Tennessee, Yelawolf is mainly known as a rapper, but he's played various rock and metal festivals in the past, such as Aftershock and Welcome to Rockville. He's one of several rappers who've made the transition into the rock world in recent years, in addition to Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll.
The combination of Yelawolf's hip-hop background and Jennings' singer-songwriter style may seem like an odd pairing, but "Make Me a Believer" is a surprisingly catchy rock track. It's the first single from their upcoming self-titled debut record, which will be out March 11.
Check out the song below.
"The first time Yelawolf and I connected on a track, it was like this fire exploded in my mind," Jennings enthused in a press release. "It confirmed my long-held suspicion that that there was something really special between the two of us."
As for the reasoning behind the name Sometimes Y?
"When you're a kid in school, they teach you all these rules about spelling, but then they tell you about 'sometimes y,' which calls the entire system into question. Suddenly everything's out the window and you can do whatever you want. That's what it felt like making this record," Jennings explained.
Pre-order Sometimes Y here now, and see the album artwork underneath the video.
Sometimes Y, 'Make Me a Believer' Lyrics
You said I know I get it all, yeah, I bet
I don’t believe ya,
Alright, yeah, okay now
In your mind, you think you can handle it all
I wanna see ya, alright, yeah, okay now
Set up your target
Blame every mistake you made on the luck of a losing
Still bruised from every fight your choosing
Pick a side pick up a gun and shoot it
(Ahhhhh)
Yeah
Make me a believer
(Ahhhhh)
Yeah
Make me a believer
In your mind you
Must be the bossman don’t you
Feel like a cheater
Alright, yeah, okay
Whatever man, big checks
Got gloves you caught that sunset
Oh what a leisure,
Alright, yeah, okay now
Rented Lamborghini for that Hollywood livin
Another night on a thousand count linen
Wouldn’t drop a dollar to save your momma
But .. fuck em’ all long as the team is winning
(Ahhhhh)
Yeah
Make me a believer
(Ahhhhh)
Yeah
Make me a believer
Low down no good
I’m just a white trash no good
But your the deceiver
Alright, yeah, okay now
Bad boys tattooed whiskey drink all-day drug use
I’m a receiver
Damn right, yeah, okay now
At the club with the promiscuous women
Cigarette smoke and cocaine sellin
I’m may be the child of a man in prison
But at least I ain’t no goddamn gimmick
Reasons of rock and roll music and why I preach against it, I believe,
With all of my heart that it is,
A contributing factor to our juvenile delinquency of today, uh the evil,
The feeling that you feel when you sing it
(Ahhhhh)
Yeah
Make me a believer
(Ahhhhh)
Yeah
Make me a believer
(Ahhhhh)
Yeah
Make me a believer
(Ahhhhh)
Yeah
Make me a believer
(Ahhhhh)
Yeah
Make me a believer
(Ahhhhh)
Yeah
Make me a believer
Sometimes Y - 'Make Me a Believer'
Sometimes Y, Sometimes Y Album Artwork + Track Listing
1. Sometimes Y
2. Hole in My Head
3. Rock & Roll Baby
4. Make Me a Believer
5. Shoe String
6. Radio
7. Jump Out the Window
8. Catch You On the Other Side
9. Fucked Up Day
10. Moonshiner’s Run