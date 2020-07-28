Korn have paid off their word jumble tease from the weekend, unleashing a new cover of the Charlie Daniels Band's "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," with Yelawolf joining in on the fun.

"I've always said it, but country music is some of the darkest ever," says singer Jonathan Davis. "Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, and, of course, Charlie Daniels all turned pain into some really powerful music that sounded alive. 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia' is a classic story, and we wanted to release it now to help others in need."

The group's cover certainly is high energy, with Davis welcoming Yelawolf to trade some vocals. You can check out the blistering cover below.

The band has tied the release of the song to the Awakening Youth foundation, the organization that featured prominently in the Brian "Head" Welch-featuring documentary Loud Krazy Love. The organization fulfills a mission to uplift at-risk young men and women in the wake of losing a parent by offering one-on-one individualized support.

"We’re very excited to bring you our cover of the late, great Charlie Daniels’ infamous track, 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia,'" stated Korn. "Charlie left a musical legacy that goes beyond just one genre, and we want to honor his talent and influence with our own rendition of his song. It is available exclusively via Bandcamp, where 100 percent of all proceeds are being donated to the non-profit organization, Awakening Youth. Special thanks to our boy Yelawolf for jumping on the track with us."

Learn more about Awakening Youth here, and pick up Korn X Awakening Youth woven patches at the band's webstore. The group will also go live on their Instagram with Live Nation at 6PM ET / 3PM PT later today (July 28) to talk more about their love for Charlie Daniels, Awakening Youth and field some fan questions.

If you like Korn's cover of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," pick it up now at Bandcamp.

Korn Featuring Yelawolf, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia"