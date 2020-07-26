Korn Appear to Be Teasing a Cover Song

Korn appear to be up to something, using social media to provide a cryptic clue. Using letters and a roadside signboard, the band offered what appears to be a word jumble: "EHE DENITA WONT EOWG VO TELRGID"

It didn't take long for a Twitter fan to deduce that the letters when placed in correct order spell "THE DEVIL WENT DOWN TO GEORGIA."

That title is also the moniker for one of recently deceased musician Charlie Daniels' biggest radio hits. The song, heard below, was released in 1979 off of Daniels' Million Mile Reflections album. It shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Singles Chart and crossed over to hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Daniels died on July 6 at the age of 83.

Charlie Daniels Band, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia"

The timing seems odd for it to be a weeks' late tribute to Daniels, but Korn have discussed several times in recent years about a long in the works covers album, leading some to speculate this might be one of the covers to surface. Most recently, guitarist Brian "Head" Welch speculated in May, "We have five or six done, and Jonathan Davis was really hyped on the idea of doing unique covers – just something fun. So we need to get back into that frame of mind. With this time off, that maybe could be a good idea – something to do while we’re at home.”

There's also the possibility that a Daniels' tribute record could be in the works, while others took the "Georgia" part to heart thinking it might mean Korn were planning to play a show in the state.

Everything is just speculation at this point, with the band not tipping their hand beyond the social media tease, so stay tuned to see what follows.