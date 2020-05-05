Korn Could Revisit Covers Album During Break

Korn have spoken in the past about potentially doing a full covers record, with ideas popping up over the years, and with the current pandemic downtime, guitarist Brian "Head" Welch says it could be a good time to revisit that project.

Speaking in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Head was asked if the long discussed Korn Kovers project would ever come to fruition. "We have five or six done, and Jonathan Davis was really hyped on the idea of doing unique covers – just something fun," stated the guitarist. “So we need to get back into that frame of mind. With this time off, that maybe could be a good idea – something to do while we’re at home.”

Last year, guitarist Munky brought up the idea again at a fan event in Los Angeles, telling the audience, “There’s a handful of cover songs that nobody’s ever heard before." “We’ve been talking about the cover album forever,” added Jonathan Davis. “But it’s making its way because each year we kind of add to the pile of it,” responded Munky. “We recorded a couple of more for this [album session] and put it aside, and no I’m not telling you what they are.”

Later, bassist Fieldy spoke with The Art and Span radio show, adding, "I like the idea of being able to buy a CD with just Korn covers, so it's not like you're trying to make your band blow up off the back of a cover. But you never know how that works, because we did do Pink Floyd’s 'Another Brick in the Wall,' and that song turned out amazing. But we don't play it that much. I wish we would, because there's nothing but good feedback.”

Korn have enjoyed the most success with their covers tied to Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 release. In addition to the aforementioned Pink Floyd cover of "Another Brick in the Wall," which peaked at No. 12 on the Mainstream Rock Chart, they also found mainstream rock and alt rock radio success with their take on Cameo's '80s hit, "Word Up." The band also covered Radiohead's "Creep" and The Cure's "In Between Days" (albeit the latter figured into the performance of "Make Me Bad") for their MTV Unplugged special.

In other recent Korn news, the band recently posted their album release show for The Nothing that took place last September. The initial performance took place in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, with only a limited number of fans being able to attend. Not only was it a concert, but also served as an art installation, as you can see below.

Korn, The Nothing Album Release Show