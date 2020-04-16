Zakk Wylde’s Son Donates His Hair to Help Kids in Need

Zakk Wylde's son Sabbath is doing some good for some kids in need. According to a new posting (seen below) by Sabbath's mother Barbaranne, her son has donated his hair to the Children With Hair Loss organization.

Children With Hair Loss is non-profit organization that provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss, often while dealing with cancer treatments, Alopecia, Trichotillomania, burns and other ailments.

"Each year, the number of children requesting our hair replacements increases and with your support, we can continue to increase the number of children we are able to help in the future," says the organization.

Barbaranne Wylde posted the certificate her son received from the organization, adding, "So proud of Sabbath for donating his hair to @childrenwithhairloss - a beautiful cause that gifts children wigs. Proud to pass on @zakkwyldebls & my passion of compassion, empathy and however we can, philanthropy."

The Children With Hair Loss organization is still receiving hair donations during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the manner of collection is detailed via the organization's website. For those interested in joining Sabbath Wylde in donating their hair, you can head here for additional info.