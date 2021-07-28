ZZ Top Cancel Upcoming Show Following Death of Dusty Hill

ZZ Top have canceled their upcoming show tonight (July 28) in Simpsonville, S.C. following the death of the late legendary bassist Dusty Hill.

In June of this year, the band announced a massive 75-date tour that kicked off this month and is set to run through May of 2022. Hill stepped away from performing with the group a couple of days ago due to a hip injury, and longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis filled in for him during the July 23 concert. His departure was only intended to be a "short detour," according to a statement from the rockers.

"They await a speedy recovery and [to] have him back pronto. Per Dusty’s request the show must go on!" they wrote.

Members of ZZ Top shared the news of Hill's death on social media earlier today. "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX." Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard wrote.

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that 'Blues Shuffle in C.' You will be missed greatly, amigo."

It is unclear whether the band will carry on with the tour and find a permanent fill-in for Hill, or if they will cancel it. Stay tuned for any further updates.

Rest in peace, Dusty.