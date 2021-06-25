ZZ Top Get Their Tour Legs Back, Announce 2021-2022 North American Dates
ZZ Top are back and they're nationwide — the longtime Texas rockers synonymous with boogie have just revealed a massive North American tour that covers the United States and Canada over the next year, including the band's first concerts since February 2020.
That's right, the sharply dressed men with enviable facial hair will perform over 75 concerts running from next month through May 2022, starting with a significant stretch of U.S. dates that kicks off July 16 at Iowa's Delaware County Fair. The band will then make their way around the country, coming to a stop in Midland, Texas, on Dec. 12 before taking a break and picking back up in British Columbia on April 23, 2022.
"They shut the door right after our 50th anniversary tour and now it's back open," ZZ Top vocalist and bassist Dusty Hill remarked of the act's commemorative trek that first started in 2019. "We're excited to get out there and play our music for everybody."
Drummer Frank Beard commented, "To say we're looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century."
Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons added, "ZZ is coming on strong. Let's get it!"
Find tickets and get more info at zztop.com.
ZZ Top 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates
July 16 – Manchester, Iowa @ Delaware County Fair
July 17 – Mt Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino
July 18 – Louisville, Ky. @ Waterfront Park
July 21 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
July 23 – New Lenox, Ill. @ Village Commons
July 24 – Goshen, Ind. @ Elkhart County 4-H Fair
July 25 – Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena
July 28 – Simpsonville, S.S. @ CCNB Amphitheatre
July 30 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 31 – Valdosta, Ga. @ Wild Adventures
Aug. 1 – Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
Aug. 3 – Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater
Aug. 4 – Alexandria, La. @ Rapides Paris Coliseum
Aug. 6 – Camdenton, Mo. @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 – Washington, Mo. @ Town and Country Fair
Aug. 8 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip Campground
Aug. 12 – Casper, Wy. @ Casper Events Center
Aug. 14 – Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Casino
Aug. 15 – Grande Ronde, Ore. @ Spirit Mountain Casino
Aug. 17 – Jacksonville, Ore. @ Britt Pavilion
Aug. 19 – Maryville, Wash. @ Tulalip Amphitheater
Aug. 20 – Lewiston, Idaho @ Clearwater River Casino
Aug. 21 – Missoula, Mt. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug. 24 – Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green
Sept. 11 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest
Sept. 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 14 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center
Sept. 15 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ AE PowerHouse
Sept. 17 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Casino
Sept. 18 – Pryor, Okla. @ Born and Raised Festival
Sept. 19 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre
Sept. 21 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 22 – Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park
Sept. 23 – Frederick, Md. @ Frederick Fairgrounds
Sept. 25 – Watertown, N.Y. @ Watertown Fairgrounds
Sept. 26 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center
Sept. 28 – N. Charleston, S.C. @ Performing Arts Center
Sept. 30 – Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium
Oct. 1 – Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena
Oct. 2 – Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget
Oct. 4 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre
Oct. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre
Oct. 10 – Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort
Oct. 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre
Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre
Oct. 16 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre
Nov. 6 – Key West, Fla. @ Key West Amphitheater
Nov. 9 – Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock
Nov. 11 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock International
Nov. 13 – Fort Myers, Fla. @ Mann Hall
Nov. 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
Nov. 16 – Melbourne, Fla. @ King Center
Nov. 17 – Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theater
Nov. 20 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Cape Fear CC
Nov. 21- Durham, N.C. @ Performing Arts Center
Nov. 23 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre
Nov. 27 – Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Center
Nov. 28 – Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Center
Dec. 3 – Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort and Hotel
Dec. 4 – Shreveport, La. @ Municipal Auditorium
Dec. 5 – Wichita Falls, Texas @ Memorial Auditorium
Dec. 7 – Abilene, Texas @ Taylor County Coliseum
Dec. 11 – El Paso, Texas @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
Dec. 12 – Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Center
April 23, 2022 – Abbotsford, Canada @ Sports Centre
April 24, 2022 – Penticton, Canada @ South Okanagen
April 26, 2022 – Kamloops, Canada @ Sandman Centre
April 27, 2022 – Lethbridge, Canada @ ENMAX Centre
April 29, 2022 – Saskatoon, Canada @ SaskTel Center
April 30, 2022 – Enoch, Canada @ River Tree Casino
May 3, 2022 – Brandon, Canada @ Keystone Centre
May 4, 2022 – Niagara Falls, Canada @ Fallsview
May 8, 2022 – Laval, Canada @ Place Bell
May 10, 2022 – Halifax, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre
May 13, 2022 – St. John's, Canada @ Mile One Centre
May 14, 2022 – St. John's, Canada @ Mile One Centre