ZZ Top Get Their Tour Legs Back, Announce 2021-2022 North American Dates

ZZ Top are back and they're nationwide — the longtime Texas rockers synonymous with boogie have just revealed a massive North American tour that covers the United States and Canada over the next year, including the band's first concerts since February 2020.

That's right, the sharply dressed men with enviable facial hair will perform over 75 concerts running from next month through May 2022, starting with a significant stretch of U.S. dates that kicks off July 16 at Iowa's Delaware County Fair. The band will then make their way around the country, coming to a stop in Midland, Texas, on Dec. 12 before taking a break and picking back up in British Columbia on April 23, 2022.

"They shut the door right after our 50th anniversary tour and now it's back open," ZZ Top vocalist and bassist Dusty Hill remarked of the act's commemorative trek that first started in 2019. "We're excited to get out there and play our music for everybody."

Drummer Frank Beard commented, "To say we're looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing in front of real people is the understatement of the last 16 months, if not the century."

Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons added, "ZZ is coming on strong. Let's get it!"

ZZ Top 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates

July 16 – Manchester, Iowa @ Delaware County Fair

July 17 – Mt Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino

July 18 – Louisville, Ky. @ Waterfront Park

July 21 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

July 23 – New Lenox, Ill. @ Village Commons

July 24 – Goshen, Ind. @ Elkhart County 4-H Fair

July 25 – Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

July 28 – Simpsonville, S.S. @ CCNB Amphitheatre

July 30 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 31 – Valdosta, Ga. @ Wild Adventures

Aug. 1 – Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 3 – Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater

Aug. 4 – Alexandria, La. @ Rapides Paris Coliseum

Aug. 6 – Camdenton, Mo. @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 – Washington, Mo. @ Town and Country Fair

Aug. 8 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 11 – Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip Campground

Aug. 12 – Casper, Wy. @ Casper Events Center

Aug. 14 – Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy Casino

Aug. 15 – Grande Ronde, Ore. @ Spirit Mountain Casino

Aug. 17 – Jacksonville, Ore. @ Britt Pavilion

Aug. 19 – Maryville, Wash. @ Tulalip Amphitheater

Aug. 20 – Lewiston, Idaho @ Clearwater River Casino

Aug. 21 – Missoula, Mt. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green

Sept. 11 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

Sept. 12 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 14 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center

Sept. 15 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ AE PowerHouse

Sept. 17 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Casino

Sept. 18 – Pryor, Okla. @ Born and Raised Festival

Sept. 19 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre

Sept. 21 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 22 – Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park

Sept. 23 – Frederick, Md. @ Frederick Fairgrounds

Sept. 25 – Watertown, N.Y. @ Watertown Fairgrounds

Sept. 26 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center

Sept. 28 – N. Charleston, S.C. @ Performing Arts Center

Sept. 30 – Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium

Oct. 1 – Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

Oct. 2 – Lake Charles, La. @ Golden Nugget

Oct. 4 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 10 – Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort

Oct. 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Oct. 16 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre

Nov. 6 – Key West, Fla. @ Key West Amphitheater

Nov. 9 – Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock

Nov. 11 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock International

Nov. 13 – Fort Myers, Fla. @ Mann Hall

Nov. 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

Nov. 16 – Melbourne, Fla. @ King Center

Nov. 17 – Savannah, Ga. @ Johnny Mercer Theater

Nov. 20 – Wilmington, N.C. @ Cape Fear CC

Nov. 21- Durham, N.C. @ Performing Arts Center

Nov. 23 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre

Nov. 27 – Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Center

Nov. 28 – Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Center

Dec. 3 – Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort and Hotel

Dec. 4 – Shreveport, La. @ Municipal Auditorium

Dec. 5 – Wichita Falls, Texas @ Memorial Auditorium

Dec. 7 – Abilene, Texas @ Taylor County Coliseum

Dec. 11 – El Paso, Texas @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Dec. 12 – Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Center

April 23, 2022 – Abbotsford, Canada @ Sports Centre

April 24, 2022 – Penticton, Canada @ South Okanagen

April 26, 2022 – Kamloops, Canada @ Sandman Centre

April 27, 2022 – Lethbridge, Canada @ ENMAX Centre

April 29, 2022 – Saskatoon, Canada @ SaskTel Center

April 30, 2022 – Enoch, Canada @ River Tree Casino

May 3, 2022 – Brandon, Canada @ Keystone Centre

May 4, 2022 – Niagara Falls, Canada @ Fallsview

May 8, 2022 – Laval, Canada @ Place Bell

May 10, 2022 – Halifax, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre

May 13, 2022 – St. John's, Canada @ Mile One Centre

May 14, 2022 – St. John's, Canada @ Mile One Centre