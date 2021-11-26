10 Best Sequel Songs as Chosen by The Black Moods
There are stories sometimes so rewarding and full that they can't be completely told in just one song. Luckily a number of acts in music history have revisited characters and tales of a multiple songs. One such band is up-and-comers The Black Moods, who turned heads last year with their single "Sunshine" and are building up to their new album with "She Gets Out," a song that carries over a narrative.
The band tells us, “‘She Gets Out,’ our newest single, is meant to be a continuation of the character from our last record ‘Sunshine.’ In its title track, ‘Sunshine,’ she’s someone that’s struggling to deal with finding a way to change her life. With ‘She Gets Out,” she makes the decision to take a stand and make her life her own, no matter how scary or what the consequences might be. It’s definitely a ‘Sequel Song,’ so we decided to share a very eclectic list of 10 'Sequel Songs' for Loudwire from some of our favorite musicians over the years.”
Singer-guitarist Josh Kennedy and drummer Chico Diaz deliver their picks for the 10 Best Sequel Songs below, but first, check out "Sunshine" and its newly released sequel "She Gets Out." "She Gets Out" will be featured on the band's upcoming studio album, which is expected in spring 2022. You can pick up the song here and stay up to date with the band's tour dates and more here.
First Song: The Black Moods, "Sunshine"
Sequel Song: The Black Moods, "She Gets Out"
The Black Moods, "She Gets Out" Lyrics
She gets out takes one last look behind her
Passed out on the couch last night ain’t ever gonna find her
Screen door creeks, freeze up, butterflies remind her
She’s got just enough for the bus nobody’s sayin bye to her
Yea it feels like it might be ok
There’s something different bout the way she feels today
She gets out it feels like the summer
Is already over
Ever since those days in December
She remembers it taking over
How could it be so cold
She gets out it feels like the summer
Is already over
Ever since those days in December
She remembers it taking over
How could it be so cold
LA sun feels good but she’s starting to hate it
Walking through the crowded streets feelin isolated
Sick of her job here, but at least she gets paid for it
Never once thinks of going back to where she came from
Yea it feels like it might be ok
There’s something different bout the way she feels today
She gets out it feels like the summer
Is already over
Ever since those days in December
She remembers it taking over
How could it be so cold
She gets out it feels like the summer
Is already over
Ever since those days in December
She remembers it taking over
How could it be so cold
Somebody look my way
Standing under the blue sky
I think I’m ready today
To not be invisible, not be afraid of my name
She gets out it feels like the summer
Is already over
Ever since the days in December
She remembers it taking over
How could it be so cold
She gets out it feels like the summer
Is already over
Ever since those days in December
She remembers it taking over
How could it be so
Takin’ over how could be so cold