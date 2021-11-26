10 Best Sequel Songs as Chosen by The Black Moods

There are stories sometimes so rewarding and full that they can't be completely told in just one song. Luckily a number of acts in music history have revisited characters and tales of a multiple songs. One such band is up-and-comers The Black Moods, who turned heads last year with their single "Sunshine" and are building up to their new album with "She Gets Out," a song that carries over a narrative.

The band tells us, “‘She Gets Out,’ our newest single, is meant to be a continuation of the character from our last record ‘Sunshine.’ In its title track, ‘Sunshine,’ she’s someone that’s struggling to deal with finding a way to change her life. With ‘She Gets Out,” she makes the decision to take a stand and make her life her own, no matter how scary or what the consequences might be. It’s definitely a ‘Sequel Song,’ so we decided to share a very eclectic list of 10 'Sequel Songs' for Loudwire from some of our favorite musicians over the years.”

Singer-guitarist Josh Kennedy and drummer Chico Diaz deliver their picks for the 10 Best Sequel Songs below, but first, check out "Sunshine" and its newly released sequel "She Gets Out." "She Gets Out" will be featured on the band's upcoming studio album, which is expected in spring 2022. You can pick up the song here and stay up to date with the band's tour dates and more here.

First Song: The Black Moods, "Sunshine"

Sequel Song: The Black Moods, "She Gets Out"

The Black Moods, "She Gets Out" Lyrics

She gets out takes one last look behind her

Passed out on the couch last night ain’t ever gonna find her

Screen door creeks, freeze up, butterflies remind her

She’s got just enough for the bus nobody’s sayin bye to her Yea it feels like it might be ok

There’s something different bout the way she feels today She gets out it feels like the summer

Is already over

Ever since those days in December

She remembers it taking over

How could it be so cold

She gets out it feels like the summer

Is already over

Ever since those days in December

She remembers it taking over

How could it be so cold LA sun feels good but she’s starting to hate it

Walking through the crowded streets feelin isolated

Sick of her job here, but at least she gets paid for it

Never once thinks of going back to where she came from Yea it feels like it might be ok

There’s something different bout the way she feels today She gets out it feels like the summer

Is already over

Ever since those days in December

She remembers it taking over

How could it be so cold

She gets out it feels like the summer

Is already over

Ever since those days in December

She remembers it taking over

How could it be so cold Somebody look my way

Standing under the blue sky

I think I’m ready today

To not be invisible, not be afraid of my name She gets out it feels like the summer

Is already over

Ever since the days in December

She remembers it taking over

How could it be so cold

She gets out it feels like the summer

Is already over

Ever since those days in December

She remembers it taking over

How could it be so

Takin’ over how could be so cold

10 Best Sequel Songs as Chosen by The Black Moods See which songs kept the story going successfully.