Okay, so yesterday we gave you 10 Reasons Why 2017 Totally Sucked. Well, we woke up on the right side of the bed this morning, so here are some reasons why 2017 was a great year for rock and metal!

2017 saw the glorious return of guitar icon Zakk Wylde to Ozzy Osbourne’s band. The beloved axeman was immediately embraced by Ozzy fans and Zakk proceeded to shred (even with the guitar behind his back and with his teeth), making a triumphant return. Powering Ozzy’s live show with classic leads and ripping 10-minute guitar solo clinics, Wylde once again proved himself as an unstoppable force behind a six-string.

In the metal realm, 2017 belonged to Power Trip. The crossover thrashers from Texas dropped Loudwire’s pick for Metal Album of the Year with Nightmare Logic, a masterful piece of lean and crushing music. The excitement Power Trip brought to thrash can be compared to the rise of Municipal Waste a decade earlier, and it was much needed and much appreciated by the masses.

Another essential act this year was Mastodon, who didn’t just release an album in 2017… they pumped out an EP as well. Emperor of Sand placed high on countless year-end lists for 2017, while the Cold Dark Place EP was warmly received by fans who appreciated yet another Masto experiment.

Check out 10 Reasons Why 2017 Didn’t Suck THAT Much in the clip above!

