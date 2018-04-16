10 Times Maynard James Keenan Trolled Interviewers

Maynard James Keenan is a bit of a rock enigma, seemingly always slipping in and out of character while keeping busy with his three bands: Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer. Along the way, many interviewers have been preyed upon as he amuses himself, and in turn all of us, with his curious responses, as you'll see in this latest Loud List.

One interviewer says he plays in a rock 'n' roll band, playing three chords. "It's very easy," he remarks, asking Maynard if it's the same for him. Flipping the interview, he begins asking the interviewer questions, inquiring how his band is doing. Spoiler: not that great.

Even Joe Rogan, who welcomed the singer on his podcast, felt the heat. His cohort, Brian Redban, lobs some obvious and mundane questions Keenan's way, which is grounds for some trolling. Asked if he's ever done hallucinogenics, his stonefaced reply is a rigid "No." Then a question about Tool's music not being on iTunes is brought up, something that the singer has likely fielded hundreds of times before, but Redban's situational awareness spikes and he realizes he's been a noob.

If you're wondering if there is anyone Keenan won't troll, the answer is another stonedfaced, rigid "No." Even a little girl falls victim to his shenanigans when she asks if he's ever seen something in the audience that's made him laugh. She beams with anticipation and Maynard's response comes with a laugh and a smile, but he quickly turns serious. "Yes."

Watch the video above to see more Times Maynard James Keenan Trolled Interviewers.