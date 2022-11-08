The 1975 Singer Eats Raw Steak Onstage During Show

Nobody seems to know why, but during The 1975's concert last night (Nov. 7) in New York City, frontman Matty Healy whipped out a raw steak and started eating it. If you're against eating meat, you may want to stop reading.

We really don't have much context for you, so we're just as baffled as you probably are. The show took place at Madison Square Garden, and as seen in a clip on Twitter, the singer randomly sat onstage in front of a plate with the steak, picked it up and started eating it. It was raw. And he appeared to be in some sort of food-induced trance as he chewed it. According to fans on Reddit, this dinner scene took place between the band's sets.

See some clips below.

So, is that kind of consumption safe? Considering steak tartare is an actual raw steak dish and it's common to order a cut of steak rare in restaurants, you can assume it's safer than attempting to eat undercooked poultry or pork. But, beef can still harbor bacteria, so according to Chicago Steak Company, the best way to ensure you won't get sick from raw steak is to make sure it's high-quality meat that's been handled with caution and kept cold.

We've yet to hear that Healy has suffered from food poisoning, so he must've followed the protocol for raw meat. The singer seems to be one for onstage antics — more video clips from The 1975's recent concerts show the singer smoking a cigarette on a couch onstage while caressing himself, doing push-ups and more. He's like this generation's Jim Morrison.