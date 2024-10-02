Why Is Fred Durst Popping Up on ‘Brat’-Styled Billboards?

Why is Fred Durst's name popping up on a billboard styled like Brat, the smash hit summer album by pop star Charli xcx?

That's the question on fans' minds currently as images have begun to circulate of lowercase black typeface — "fred durst" — is placed over bright green billboards erected around the United States.

Multiple billboards have been spotted, including one with the name "chappell" and "the 1975" also in the Brat style. The variants refer to breakout pop superstar Chappell Roan, best known for hits such as "Hot to Go" and "Pink Pony Club" and, quite obviously, pop rock band The 1975.

It's worth noting that Charli xcx is engaged to The 1975 drummer George Daniel, so there is a clear close connection there.

What does it mean? Let's take a look at what fans are speculating once you scroll through the photos of the roadside advertisements below.

What Do the Brat-Style Billboards Mean?

The initial reaction from fans on the Charli xcx Reddit thread about the Durst billboard is that this could simply be a joke. Anyone can by billboard advertising, so it is possible that this is some prankster. However, multiple commenters confirm having seen the same billboard in other locations as well.

What seems more likely is what many others seem to be thinking — there's a remix album with special guests on the way. And quite a lot of people think the Limp Bizkit frontman would be an ideal fit on the Brat song "Mean Girls." The chorus of that song goes, "This one's for all my mean girls / This one's for all my bad girls / This one's for all my break-your-boyfriend's-heart girls / For all my tearing-shit-apart girls (tearing shit apart)". We all know Fred Durst is all about breaking stuff, so we agree — it would be a great fit!

Charli xcx + Other Rockers

Charli xcx has a history with rock, having featured Oli Sykes (Bring Me the Horizon), Brendon Urie (Panic! At the Disco) and Frank Carter in the music video for "Boys."

And there was that time she wore a shirt by Finnish black metal instigators Impaled Nazarene during an AskAnythingChat episode.

See both videos below.