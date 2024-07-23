Viral pop star Chappell Roan performed at the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle, Washington over the weekend (July 19), appearing alongside her bandmates dressed like a nu-metal band in the late '90s.

Who Is Chappell Roan?

Chappell Roan has become one of the hottest pop acts of 2024. The 26-year-old singer/songwriter, born Kayleigh Amstutz, has leaned heavily into synth pop during her rise to stardom.

Chappell Roan, "HOT TO GO!" Music Video

Roan has become a global phenomenon since her early days performing in school talent shows in her small hometown of Willard, Missouri. Her 2023 studio debut, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. This summer, you'll find Roan's name on just about every major music festival's lineup.

"I'm very, very grateful for being from the Midwest," Roan said in an interview published by Paper in June. "I think it's very easy to think of the Midwest and South as monolith. I'm just like, 'No, bitch, there are queens everywhere, regardless if you think there are or not.'"

What Chappell Roan Wore In Seattle

Part of Roan's appeal lies in her stage persona, which often features elaborate, drag-inspired outfits and heavy makeup. Her backing band is dressed match, with maybe a little less color on their faces.

The expected presentation of Roan and her band is what made their performance at Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party all the more unbelievable. Instead of makeup and colorful attire, they went with a nu-metal vibe complete with JNCO jeans, dark eyeliner and Alien Workshop T-shirts.

Roan reeled off a 13-song set for a packed Capitol Hill Block Party crowd. According to the Seattle Times, festival organizers added more speakers and video screens to account for the 10,000 fans expected to cram in front of the stage.

Despite the outfits of Roan and her band, there were no covers of any nu-metal classics. One of the highlights of Roan's set, however, came at the halfway mark when she had most of the crowd simultaneously dancing to her hit, "HOT TO GO!"

"The fact that so many fans were able to pry their arms above their heads for the 'YMCA'-style dance moves accompanying the song might have been a minor feat," Michael Rietmulder wrote in The Seattle Times.