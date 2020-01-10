This is going to be quite the jam! The 2020 Dimebash will take place Thursday, Jan. 16 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California and the performance lineup is starting to take shape. In addition to the previously announced Dave Grohl, a wealth of new talent has joined the bill.

Though not revealing specific names, organizers have revealed that band members from Hellyeah, Stone Sour, Lamb of God, Anthrax and more will be on hand to pay their respects to the late great king of metal groove, Pantera's Dimebag Darrell. Other acts represented in this year's Dimebash include Bad Wolves, Testament, Crowbar, Hatebreed, In Flames, In This Moment, Butcher Babies, Sepultura, Cypress Hill, King Diamond, Accept, Kyng, Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford, Act of Defiance, Armored Saint, Prong, King's X, Kill Devil Hill, Broken Hope, The Haunted, Bad Guys Wear Black, Cody Jinks, Dylan Rose, Iron Maidens, Pearl, Tyr and additional surprise guests.

The all-star jam will feature plenty of Dime's music, with some of his other favorite songs getting a spotlight as well. Fellow Texas rockers WhiskeyDick will open the night.

The all-ages show will serve as the unofficial kickoff for the Winter NAMM weekend. The event starts at 7PM, with SiriusXM's Jose Mangin and Cathouse Hollywood podcast host Riki Rachtman emceeing the show.

A limited number of tickets remain at the Dimebag Darrell website. Proceeds from the event will benefit music education and animal rescues.