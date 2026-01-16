5 Big New Rock + Metal Albums Announced This Week
We're only halfway through January and the release schedule is heating up. Here's five of the biggest new album announcements that took place this week.
While a handful of big names had already committed to new records this year, the overall schedule was actually looking a bit light. If you were worried about a potential down year with only a short list of highly anticipated LPs, you can forget about that.
We knew a new one was on the way from Lamb of God, who had already dropped two singles — "Sepsis" and "Parasocial Christ." This week, they announced all the details for Into Oblivion and dropped the title track, which you can hear below.
Black Label Society, meanwhile, laid a fourth song on us — opening track "Name in Blood" — while revealing all about Engines of Demolition. That album features a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne as well.
We even had one band announce their first album in 17 years and another their first in 18 years!
We've got the release date, album art, track listing, latest song and preorder links for all the albums below. Catch up on what there is to look forward to!
The Academy Is..., Almost There
Release Date: March 27
Label: I Surrender
Track Listing:
01. "Up in the Air"
02. "Miracle"
03. "2005"
04. "Freak Out"
05. "Snow Days"
06. "100mph"
07. "Floating Through Time (interlude)"
08. "L Train"
09. "Lost Signals"
10. "Lulu Boy"
11. "Ten Years"
Newest Song: "2005"
Black Label Society, Engines of Demolition
Release Date: March 27
Label: MNRK Heavy
Track Listing:
01. "Name in Blood"
02. "Gatherer of Souls"
03. "The Hand of Tomorrows Grave"
04. "Better Days & Wiser Times"
05. "Broken and Blind"
06. "The Gallows"
07. "Above & Below"
08. "Back to Me"
09. "Lord Humungus"
10. "Pedal to the Floor"
11. "Broken Pieces"
12. "The Stranger"
13. "Ozzy’s Song"
14. "Name in Blood (Unblackened)"
15. "Lord Humungus (Unblackened)"
Newest Song: "Name in Blood"
Carpenter Brut, Leather Temple
Release Date: Feb. 27
Label: No Quarter Productions
Track Listing:
01. "Ouverture (Deus Ex Machina)"
02. "Major Threat"
03. "Leather Temple"
04. "She Rules the Ruins"
05. "Start Your Engines"
06. "Neon Requiem"
07. "Iron Sanctuary"
08. "The Misfits/The Rebels"
09. "Speed or Perish"
10. "The End Complete"
Newest Song: "The Misfits/Rebels"
Lamb of God, Into Oblivion
Release Date: March 13
Label: Epic
Track Listing:
01. "Into Oblivion"
02. "Parasocial Christ"
03. "Sepsis"
04. "The Killing Floor"
05. "El Vacío"
06. "St. Catherine’s Wheel"
07. "Blunt Force Blues"
08. "Bully"
09. "A Thousand Years"
10. "Devise/Destroy"
Newest Song: "Into Oblivion"
Poison The Well, Peace in Place
Release Date: March 20
Label: SharpTone
Track Listing:
1. "Wax Mask"
2. "Primal Bloom"
3. "Thoroughbreds"
4. "Everything Hurts"
5. "Weeping Tones"
6. "A Wake Of Vultures"
7. "Bad Bodies"
8. "Drifting Without End"
9. "Melted"
10. "Plague Them The Most"
Newest Song: "Thoroughbreds"
