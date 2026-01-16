5 Big New Rock + Metal Albums Announced This Week

We're only halfway through January and the release schedule is heating up. Here's five of the biggest new album announcements that took place this week.

While a handful of big names had already committed to new records this year, the overall schedule was actually looking a bit light. If you were worried about a potential down year with only a short list of highly anticipated LPs, you can forget about that.

READ MORE: 2026 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

We knew a new one was on the way from Lamb of God, who had already dropped two singles — "Sepsis" and "Parasocial Christ." This week, they announced all the details for Into Oblivion and dropped the title track, which you can hear below.

Black Label Society, meanwhile, laid a fourth song on us — opening track "Name in Blood" — while revealing all about Engines of Demolition. That album features a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne as well.

We even had one band announce their first album in 17 years and another their first in 18 years!

We've got the release date, album art, track listing, latest song and preorder links for all the albums below. Catch up on what there is to look forward to!

The Academy Is..., Almost There

the academy is almost here Almost Here/I Surrender Records loading...

Release Date: March 27

Label: I Surrender

Track Listing:

01. "Up in the Air"

02. "Miracle"

03. "2005"

04. "Freak Out"

05. "Snow Days"

06. "100mph"

07. "Floating Through Time (interlude)"

08. "L Train"

09. "Lost Signals"

10. "Lulu Boy"

11. "Ten Years"

Preorder Almost There.

Newest Song: "2005"

Black Label Society, Engines of Demolition

black label society album cover MNRK Heavy loading...

Release Date: March 27

Label: MNRK Heavy

Track Listing:

01. "Name in Blood"

02. "Gatherer of Souls"

03. "The Hand of Tomorrows Grave"

04. "Better Days & Wiser Times"

05. "Broken and Blind"

06. "The Gallows"

07. "Above & Below"

08. "Back to Me"

09. "Lord Humungus"

10. "Pedal to the Floor"

11. "Broken Pieces"

12. "The Stranger"

13. "Ozzy’s Song"

14. "Name in Blood (Unblackened)"

15. "Lord Humungus (Unblackened)"

Preorder Engines of Demolition.

Newest Song: "Name in Blood"

Carpenter Brut, Leather Temple

carpenter brut leather temple art No Quarter Productions loading...

Release Date: Feb. 27

Label: No Quarter Productions

Track Listing:

01. "Ouverture (Deus Ex Machina)"

02. "Major Threat"

03. "Leather Temple"

04. "She Rules the Ruins"

05. "Start Your Engines"

06. "Neon Requiem"

07. "Iron Sanctuary"

08. "The Misfits/The Rebels"

09. "Speed or Perish"

10. "The End Complete"

Preorder Leather Temple.

Newest Song: "The Misfits/Rebels"

Lamb of God, Into Oblivion

lamb of god into oblinio art Epic Records loading...

Release Date: March 13

Label: Epic

Track Listing:

01. "Into Oblivion"

02. "Parasocial Christ"

03. "Sepsis"

04. "The Killing Floor"

05. "El Vacío"

06. "St. Catherine’s Wheel"

07. "Blunt Force Blues"

08. "Bully"

09. "A Thousand Years"

10. "Devise/Destroy"

Preorder Into Oblivion.

Newest Song: "Into Oblivion"

Poison The Well, Peace in Place

poison the well peace in place album cover Sharptone loading...

Release Date: March 20

Label: SharpTone

Track Listing:

1. "Wax Mask"

2. "Primal Bloom"

3. "Thoroughbreds"

4. "Everything Hurts"

5. "Weeping Tones"

6. "A Wake Of Vultures"

7. "Bad Bodies"

8. "Drifting Without End"

9. "Melted"

10. "Plague Them The Most"

Preorder Peace in Place.

Newest Song: "Thoroughbreds"

New albums means a bunch of tours to support! See all the big rock and metal tours happening this year directly below.