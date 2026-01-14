The Academy Is … Return With First New Album in 18 Years, Drop New Single
Welcome back to The Academy Is..., who have announced their first new album in 18 years titled Almost There that will arrive on March 27.
The Academy Is ... reunited and have been actively touring since 2022 and kicked off an "Almost Here" 20th Anniversary tour last year, but now comes word that the reunion has resulted in new music. The group just issued their first new music since their When In Rome soundtrack contribution "Fox on the Run" in 2010. It's a new song aptly titled "2005" which serves up nostalgic vibes to an era in which the band was among those pushing the emo genre to the forefront of music.
“Almost Here was the beginning. Almost There is the reflection,” singer William Beckett says. “It’s about checking in with who you thought you’d be twenty years later, seeing what changed, what stuck, and what still feels like home.”
Check out the new video and lyrics for "2005" below.
The Academy Is ..., "2005"
The Academy Is ..., "2005" Lyrics
Got a new dog,
Three little boys
A nice husband
I heard he’s loaded
Well good for you
Still looking good
With the windows down in the left hand lane
Close your eyes, picture us back then
Oh, kiss me
Oh, right here
Oh, like its the summer of 2005
Oh, meet me
Oh, right now
Oh, like its the summer of 2005
Got a new job &
A nice little house
I’m writing songs again
Might even bring TAI back from the dead
Would you look at that?
With the windows down in the left hand lane
Close your eyes and picture us back then
Oh, kiss me
Oh, right here
Oh, like its the summer of 2005
Oh, meet me
Oh, right now
Oh, like its the summer of 2005
I remember driving downtown
Listening to “Stay What You Are”
And I know its complicated
You don’t have to say it
Well I actually want to thank you
For all the memories
And I wanted to text you
Wishing you well, no
Oh, kiss me
Oh, right here
Oh, like its the summer of 2005
Oh, meet me
Oh, right now
Oh, like its the summer of 2005
Ooo - ohh, Ooh - ohh,
Ooo - yeah
Ooo - ohh, Ooh - ohh,
Ooo - yeah
The Academy Is ... in 2026
As stated, the Almost There album is on track for a March 27 release through I Surrender Records. Pre-orders are currently being taken via multiple platforms. The artwork and track listing can be seen below.
The Academy Is..., Almost There Artwork + Track Listing
1. "Up in the Air"
2. "Miracle"
3. "2005"
4. "Freak Out"
5. "Snow Days"
6. "100mph"
7. "Floating Through Time (interlude)"
8. "L Train"
9. "Lost Signals"
10. "Lulu Boy"
11. "Ten Years"
Meanwhile, The Academy Is ... will also continue their "Almost Here" 20th anniversary tour with more dates this spring. The trek will kick off April 10 in Buffalo and continue through May 9 in San Diego. Dates can be viewed below.
The Academy Is .... "Almost Here" 20th Anniversary Tour
April 10 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
April 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
April 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
April 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
April 18 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz Ybor
April 19 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando
April 24 – Austin, Texas @ Emo’s
April 25 – Dallas, Texas @ The Echo
April 26 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Houston
May 1 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
May 2 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox at The Market
May 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
May 8 – Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre
May 9 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
