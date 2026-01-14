Welcome back to The Academy Is..., who have announced their first new album in 18 years titled Almost There that will arrive on March 27.

The Academy Is ... reunited and have been actively touring since 2022 and kicked off an "Almost Here" 20th Anniversary tour last year, but now comes word that the reunion has resulted in new music. The group just issued their first new music since their When In Rome soundtrack contribution "Fox on the Run" in 2010. It's a new song aptly titled "2005" which serves up nostalgic vibes to an era in which the band was among those pushing the emo genre to the forefront of music.

“Almost Here was the beginning. Almost There is the reflection,” singer William Beckett says. “It’s about checking in with who you thought you’d be twenty years later, seeing what changed, what stuck, and what still feels like home.”

Check out the new video and lyrics for "2005" below.

The Academy Is ..., "2005"

The Academy Is ..., "2005" Lyrics

Got a new dog,

Three little boys

A nice husband

I heard he’s loaded

Well good for you

Still looking good With the windows down in the left hand lane

Close your eyes, picture us back then Oh, kiss me

Oh, right here

Oh, like its the summer of 2005

Oh, meet me

Oh, right now

Oh, like its the summer of 2005 Got a new job &

A nice little house

I’m writing songs again

Might even bring TAI back from the dead

Would you look at that? With the windows down in the left hand lane

Close your eyes and picture us back then Oh, kiss me

Oh, right here

Oh, like its the summer of 2005

Oh, meet me

Oh, right now

Oh, like its the summer of 2005 I remember driving downtown

Listening to “Stay What You Are”

And I know its complicated

You don’t have to say it

Well I actually want to thank you

For all the memories

And I wanted to text you

Wishing you well, no Oh, kiss me

Oh, right here

Oh, like its the summer of 2005

Oh, meet me

Oh, right now

Oh, like its the summer of 2005 Ooo - ohh, Ooh - ohh,

Ooo - yeah

Ooo - ohh, Ooh - ohh,

Ooo - yeah

The Academy Is ... in 2026

As stated, the Almost There album is on track for a March 27 release through I Surrender Records. Pre-orders are currently being taken via multiple platforms. The artwork and track listing can be seen below.

The Academy Is..., Almost There Artwork + Track Listing

the academy is almost here Almost Here"/>I Surrender Records loading...

1. "Up in the Air"

2. "Miracle"

3. "2005"

4. "Freak Out"

5. "Snow Days"

6. "100mph"

7. "Floating Through Time (interlude)"

8. "L Train"

9. "Lost Signals"

10. "Lulu Boy"

11. "Ten Years"

Meanwhile, The Academy Is ... will also continue their "Almost Here" 20th anniversary tour with more dates this spring. The trek will kick off April 10 in Buffalo and continue through May 9 in San Diego. Dates can be viewed below.

The Academy Is .... "Almost Here" 20th Anniversary Tour

April 10 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

April 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

April 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

April 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

April 18 – Tampa, Fla. @ The Ritz Ybor

April 19 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues Orlando

April 24 – Austin, Texas @ Emo’s

April 25 – Dallas, Texas @ The Echo

April 26 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Houston

May 1 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

May 2 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox at The Market

May 7 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 8 – Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

May 9 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

the academy is 2026 20th anniversary tour I Surrender Records loading...

While we're certainly excited for The Academy Is...' 2026 return, check out some other highly anticipated rock and metal albums for the year ahead below.