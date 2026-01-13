Metalcore stalwarts Poison the Well have announced a new album titled Peace in Place, their first full-length in more than 15 years and sixth overall.

Peace in Place will arrive on March 20 and is available to preorder now. Poison the Well are previewing the album with the single "Thoroughbreds." You can watch the video and see the full Peace in Place track listing below.

Watch Poison the Well's 'Thoroughbreds' Video

What Happened to Poison the Well?

Formed just outside Miami in the late '90s, Poison the Well helped shape the metalcore genre with their landmark 1999 debut album The Opposite of December... A Season of Separation. Several more albums followed over the next decade, and the band went on hiatus following the release of 2009's The Tropic Rot.

Poison the Well began playing sporadic reunion shows starting in 2015, and they toured more substantially in 2024 and 2025. Now, nearly 17 years after the release of The Tropic Rot, they're ready to hit the ground running with a new album.

Poison the Well, 'Peace in Place' Album Cover

poison the well peace in place album cover SharpTone loading...

Poison the Well's Statement on New Album and Single

"Joining Poison the Well at 18 and chasing music shaped how I approach life," singer Jeffrey Moreira said in a press release. "Coming back 16 years later — unsure if I could still do what I once left behind — only reinforced how strong our bond is and how much this band has given me. I'm grateful to do this again with my friends, and to share a record made with honesty, intention, and connection at its core."

Of their new song "Thoroughbreds," Moreira said: "Beasts of burden are hard to break—not because they're strong, but because they're stubborn. 'Thoroughbreds' is about realizing that some lifelong bonds don't fail early; they fail after you believed they were there to stay."

Time away has done nothing to dull the band's fury either. "Peace In Place is probably the most pissed record we've ever made," Moreira said. "After stepping away from Poison the Well, it felt like all the emotion from that time — frustration, heartache, disappointment — compressed into something heavy and unavoidable. But anger isn't what drives us. Connection is.

"Sometimes that connection starts in darker places, and having an outlet for those emotions is how we find our way forward. This record lives across that entire spectrum. It’s about turning something negative into something honest, putting it into the world, and realizing that even in anger, we’re still capable of moving forward, relating to each other, and finding some form of peace — if not happiness, then at least a place to stand."

Poison the Well, 'Peace in Place' Track Listing

1. "Wax Mask"

2. "Primal Bloom"

3. "Thoroughbreds"

4. "Everything Hurts"

5. "Weeping Tones"

6. "A Wake Of Vultures"

7. "Bad Bodies"

8. "Drifting Without End"

9. "Melted"

10. "Plague Them The Most"

