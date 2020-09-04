Complete Winners List: 2020 Heavy Music Awards
The fourth annual Heavy Music Awards, presented by Amazon Music U.K., held its first-ever virtual event yesterday (Sept. 3). A dozen awards were handed out and the ceremony even featured live performances from groups operating in a separate studio.
Although held well into 2020, the awards show largely focused on the best of 2019, with Slipknot winning "Best Album" for We Are Not Your Kind and Rammstein winning "Best Live Band," to name just a couple of the victors.
See all of the winners further down the page.
Special live sets also came from The Hunna, Holding Absence, Heart of a Coward, Wargasm, Coldbones and Hawxx and an interactive pre-show was hosted by Kerrang! Radio's Sophie K. and Jon Mahon.
2020 Heavy Music Awards — Winners List
BEST ALBUM: Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind
BEST VIDEO: Don Broco, "Action"
BEST FESTIVAL: Download Festival
BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND: Slipknot
BEST LIVE BAND: Rammstein
BEST U.K. BAND: Bring Me The Horizon
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER: Ester Segarra
BEST PRODUCER: Catherine Marks
BEST ALBUM ARTWORK: Baroness, Gold and Grey
BEST U.K. BREAKTHROUGH BAND: Nova Twins
BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH BAND: Polaris
THE H: (Awarded for exceptional positive contribution to the heavy music scene) — Dom Fraser & Space
