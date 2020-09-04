Complete Winners List: 2020 Heavy Music Awards

The fourth annual Heavy Music Awards, presented by Amazon Music U.K., held its first-ever virtual event yesterday (Sept. 3). A dozen awards were handed out and the ceremony even featured live performances from groups operating in a separate studio.

Although held well into 2020, the awards show largely focused on the best of 2019, with Slipknot winning "Best Album" for We Are Not Your Kind and Rammstein winning "Best Live Band," to name just a couple of the victors.

Special live sets also came from The Hunna, Holding Absence, Heart of a Coward, Wargasm, Coldbones and Hawxx and an interactive pre-show was hosted by Kerrang! Radio's Sophie K. and Jon Mahon.

2020 Heavy Music Awards — Winners List

BEST ALBUM: Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind

BEST VIDEO: Don Broco, "Action"

BEST FESTIVAL: Download Festival

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND: Slipknot

BEST LIVE BAND: Rammstein

BEST U.K. BAND: Bring Me The Horizon

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER: Ester Segarra

BEST PRODUCER: Catherine Marks

BEST ALBUM ARTWORK: Baroness, Gold and Grey

BEST U.K. BREAKTHROUGH BAND: Nova Twins

BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH BAND: Polaris

THE H: (Awarded for exceptional positive contribution to the heavy music scene) — Dom Fraser & Space