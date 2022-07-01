2023 Monsters of Rock Cruise Lineup Revealed

There's nothing like nice tropical weather after a hard winter and there's nothing like hitting the seas with some of your favorite rock and metal bands. So in 2023, why not make plans to hop on board for the Monsters of Rock Cruise, featuring a star-studded group of acts providing entertainment throughout your voyage.

Classic hard rock favorites such as Tesla, Michael Schenker, Winger, Queensryche, Saxon and Extreme will be leading the way for the 2023 edition. You can also catch Vandenberg, Autograph, Burning Witches, Chez Kane, D-A-D, Dirty Looks, DORO, Faster Pussycat, Great White, Hardcore Superstar, Joel Hoekstra, Junkyard, KIX, Lee Aaron, Liliac, Loudness, Mac Sabbath, Nestor, Reckless Love, Rhino Bucket, Rose Tattoo, Shiraz Lane, Stryper, Ted Poley, Tora Tora, Treat, Tyketto, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Vain, Wig Wam, Dueling Pianos, and The Mayor of MORC, John Corabi, all playing over the course of your cruising journey. Plus, official cruise host Eddie Trunk will be moderating Q&A’s and activities specifically designed to bring the party up a notch.

The Monsters of Rock Cruise will be in its eleventh year, setting sail on April 29 aboard the Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas, departing out of Port Canaveral, Florida. The voyage will include two days at sea filled with musical performances along with stops at two ports - Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and the Private Isle of Labadee - before returning to Florida to complete the cruise on May 4.

The general public on-sale for the 2023 Monsters of Rock Cruise starts today, with cabins available for as low at $1,699 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement).

In addition to all the music-related events, cruise goers can partake in Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, a "So You Think You Can Shred" competition, cooking with the rock stars, Painting with Rock Stars, Rock Stars vs. Average Joe's basketball, comedy sets, surf simulators, rock climbing walls, waterslides, Laser Tag, shopping, visiting the spa, dining experiences and various themed nights. Get a full rundown of what's available to do at this location.

As for the stops, Puerto Plata is nestled by the ocean with a mountainous backdrop. The city offers a lively pier (known as the Malecon), colorful shops and opulent homes from the 1800s. Whether you prefer to spend the day traveling 2,600 feet above sea level in a cable car or hike majestic trails – both options are available if you choose to visit Monte Isabel de Torres. If the ocean is calling your name, visit Sousa Beach where you can sunbathe, swim, snorkel, or grab a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant. For those of you who want to experience the culture of the Dominican Republic, consider staying in town to explore the unique architecture, enjoy delicious Dominican cuisine, or shop for keepsakes to remind you of the amazing experiences you had in Puerto Plata.

As for the Private Isle of Labadee, cruise-goers can partake in its many bars and pristine waters. Vacationers can amp up the adrenaline on the Dragon’s Tail Coaster, a thrilling 30-mile-per-hour ride with incredible views of the island. For more action, adventurous passengers may choose to strap on a helmet and harness and soar 500-feet down on the Dragon’s Breath Flight Line, the world’s longest zip line over water. In addition, there are plenty of exciting options to choose from, including wave jet rides, parasailing, snorkel safaris, kayak tours and much more. Looking for the ultimate way to relax? Consider booking a Barefoot Beach Cabana, which has several types of cabanas with privacy options, or being close to the action, there is sure to be something for everyone.

So start making your arrangements today by checking out all the Monsters of Rock Cruise has to offer and book your stay here.