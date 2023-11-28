2024 Shaky Knees Festival Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Weezer + More

Atlanta will be rocking in early May, as the Shaky Knees Festival returns to the city's Central Park May 3-5 with a lineup that includes headliners Noah Kahan, Weezer and Foo Fighters.

With over 60 artists scheduled over the three-day music weekend, there should be plenty to capture your musical interests. As usual, it's a more eclectic bill consisting of a mix of rock, alternative and indie artists.

Rising alt-rock star Noah Kahan will headline the opening night festivities, playing after a day that includes sets from Arcade Fire, Young the Giant, Interpol, The Revivalists, Yves Tumor, Metric, All Them Witches, Switchfoot, Del Water Gap, Pond and more.

The Saturday bill has rock vets Weezer sitting on top, with Queens of the Stone Age, The Offspring, Girl in Red, Miike Snow, Royal Blood, Sunny Day Real Estate, Palace, Holly Humberstone, Chicano Batman, Microwave and more booked to play.

And Foo Fighters will close out the music weekend on Sunday, playing after Billy Idol, Portugal. The Man, Men I Trust, Dinosaur Jr., Waxahatchee, Matt and Kim, The Struts, Kevin Morby, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Nova Twins and more.

Presale tickets are available starting Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10AM ET and fans can sign up now for the Presale passcode for the first and best chance to secure 3-Day and 1-Day tickets at the lowest possible price. A general on sale will follow if tickets remain.

VIP Tickets include up-close, prime viewing areas at three stages, plus a viewing platform with elevated sightlines of the main stage. VIP also includes two VIP Lounges that feature shady seating, premium air-conditioned restrooms, full-service cash bars, along with complimentary beer and water.

Platinum Tickets include exclusive viewing areas at three stages, a Platinum viewing deck with elevated sightlines of the main stage, and access to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge featuring a full-service open bar, complimentary bites and catered dinner, relaxed seating, premium air-conditioned restrooms, concierge services and more.

For all ticketing inquiries, visit the Shaky Knees Festival website.

