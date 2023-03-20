The calendar may read 2023, but this summer 3 Doors Down will be taking you back in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their sophomore set, Away From the Sun. The band just announced a summer run celebrating the album that will include support from Candlebox, who are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of their band with what will be their final U.S. tour leg.

After the huge success of their debut album, The Better Life, 3 Doors Down avoided the sophomore slump with Away From the Sun just keeping the momentum going. The album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured the chart-topping lead single "When I'm Gone," the Top 10 follow-up "The Road I'm On," the heartfelt rock ballad "Here Without You" and the album's title track. The record itself was released in November 2002, but the band's touring support primarily took place in 2003, making this a true 20th anniversary celebration.

“Away From the Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” shares 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold. “We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans.” Arnold continues, “The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager..“

The band will be playing all of the songs from the album throughout their performances on this tour, while also delving into their other hits as well.

The tour gets underway June 14 in Baltimore and will continue through the summer months into the fall, wrapping up with the band's annual "The Better Life Foundation" concert on Oct. 21 at the Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina.

Artist pre-sale and VIP packages will be made available beginning tomorrow (March 21) at 10AM local time. The general public on sale is this Friday (March 24) at 10AM local time. Head here for details.

As previously mentioned, Candlebox will be joining 3 Doors Down for this run. The group previously announced that they would be partaking in a final tour to wrap up their career and their leg of tour dates with 3 Doors Down will be the last U.S. run for the band as they celebrate their 30th anniversary and a final album being released later this year. Candlebox will also join 3 Doors Down at the band's 18th annual "The Better Life Foundation" concert this fall.

One other note of interest for 3 Doors Down fans will be that the band has signed on to star in Season 4 of the nationally syndicated music series The Song, which digs in to the legacies of the music that made celebrated recording artists famous. The band will appear on the March 25 episode. Learn more here.

3 Doors Down / Candlebox "Away From the Sun" Tour Teaser

3 Doors Down / Candlebox "Away From the Sun" 2023 U.S. Tour

June 14 - Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion

June 16 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 17 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 21 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 23 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino

June 24 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

June 28 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 30 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 01 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 05 - Traverse City, Mich. @ Cherry Festival

July 07 - Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center

July 08 - Grantville, Pa. @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

July 13 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

July 15 - Costa Mesa, Calif. @ Orange County Fair

July 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

July 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

July 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 21 - Fort Hall, Idaho @ Shoshone-Bannock Casino

July 23 - Great Falls, Mont. @ Voyagers Stadium

July 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

July 27 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

July 28 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 04 - Corbin, Ky. @ The Corbin Arena

Aug. 05 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 09 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 11 - Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug. 12 - Sedalia, Mo. @ Missouri State Fair

Aug. 16 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 23 - New Orleans, La. @ Champions Square

Aug. 25 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 26 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 30 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept. 01 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

Sept. 02 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 06 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

Sept. 08 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Sept. 09 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 13 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Sept. 15 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sept. 16 - Boca Raton, Fla @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

Sept. 20 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater

Sept. 22 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 23 - Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct. 21 - Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee