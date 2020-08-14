3 Doors Down Singer Brad Arnold Releases Debut Solo Single

3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold is stepping out from the group to work on his first solo album, and the first track from the upcoming release has arrived. Take a listen to "Wicked Man" in the player at the bottom of this post.

The song is a solemn, spiraling track accentuated by some string backing. It was produced by Arnold's 3 Doors Down bandmate Greg Upchurch. "The song was recorded at Rivergate Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee," says Arnold. "The song was produced by Greg Upchurch, who is also the drummer for 3DD. Greg wrote the music to the song as well. He'd written a guitar riff and sent it to me a few months ago. I listened to it and liked the idea. It had the darker feel to it. I get licks in my head and eventually melodies and ideas start to form. In thinking about events of the days over the next few weeks, these are the lyrics that grew."

As for the track itself, Arnold says, "The inspiration for the song has been the world around us. The recent events that have happened and are happening in our country are events that will shape the future. In so many of these events, it seems there must be 'someone behind the curtain.' I believe a lot of people agree with this. I think that people are tired of being lied to and manipulated and are beginning to see the pattern. This song just points out a few of the things that are dividing and shaping things. I hope it makes people realize that we truly are all in this together. It's everyone's future."

Speaking about working during the pandemic, he adds, "I do realize what a blessing it is to have some room to move. I've never been much on sitting down and writing. I tend to write outside when I'm doing other things so it has been a good time for me to collect some thoughts. That's one main reason that I wanted to do this song as a solo project. I think that it will be great experience but it's also a chance for me to record some ideas that are me, but not as much for 3 Doors Down. I hope people like the song. I hope they take something from it."

If you like what you hear, Brad Arnold's "Wicked Man" is currently available via the platform of your choosing here.

Brad Arnold, "Wicked Man"