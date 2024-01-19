3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold Marks Eight Years of Sobriety

3 Doors Down frontman Brad Arnold has recognized a significant moment in his life, revealing that he is now eight years sober.

Posting on Instagram, the vocalist noted, "January 19 is a special day for me every year. It marks the start of a new year of a new life, a life without a bottle in my hand."

He continued, "I feel like a different person than I did eight years ago…..and it feels so good. Without question, God took that burden from me. I was so tired of carrying it. I couldn’t carry it any more so I gave it to God and I’m not taking it back! If you’re struggle with something, give it to Him. He’ll gladly take your burden and you’ll never have to carry it again."

The musician concluded the message with the hashtag #onedayatatime, and shared a picture of the recovery chip that he received for surpassing eight years in his sobriety. It reads, "To thine own self be true," with the words "Unity, Service, Recovery" on the outside of a pyramid emblem that had the roman numeral "VIII" prominently displayed upon it.

Arnold has previously spoken publicly about his battles with alcohol. Speaking to the Union Leader in 2018, the 3 Doors Down vocalist stated, "The biggest thing about it was I could trace almost every problem in my life to alcohol, even while I was drinking. I got to a point that I knew that I was drinking too much, and I needed to stop."

In the same interview, he spoke about two other members of the band also having been through issues with alcohol and it impacted his decision. "I’ve seen these guys, how much happier they were, and seeing all my problems. And I just wanted that happiness," he explained.

In a separate 2018 interview with WRIF's Meltdown, the singer detailed his turning point being a trip to Japan in which he had a mild prescription for Valium to help with anxiety, but made the mistake of mixing it with a bottle of Jack Daniel's. "We spent ten days in Japan playing for the troops over there at different bases, and I was on my way home, and I couldn’t remember the damn trip. I couldn’t remember anything about the trip. I was still on it, and I was trying to think about what I did three days ago. When I say, ‘I couldn’t remember,’ I mean I could…not…remember."

It's been a moment since 3 Doors Down issued their last album, with Us and the Night arriving in 2016. However, Arnold branched out with his first solo single "Wicked Man" in 2020 and regrouped with the band to tour in support of the Away From the Sun album's 20th anniversary in 2023. This year's they're taking part in Creed's "Summer of '99" cruise, and have summer dates starting in July running through the end of September.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.