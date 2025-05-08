The 10 Most Essential French Rock + Metal Bands, Chosen by Novelists’ Nicolas Delestrade

Here's 10 of the most essential rock and metal bands from France, chosen by Nicolas Delestrade, bassist for French progressive metalcore group Novelists.

From black metal to pop-punk, the historic European country has been reliably churning out heavy music for decades. However, with its veterans still going strong and legions of new artists contending for tomorrow's crown, France is arguably enjoying its finest share of rock and metal exports than ever before.

What You Need to Know About Novelists

From: Paris, France

First Album: Souvenirs (2015)

New Album: Coda

Formed in 2013 by brothers Amael and Florestan Duran (drums and guitar, respectively), Novelists cut a six-song demo in 2014, attracting attention from record label Arising Empire. One year later, their debut album, Souvenirs, was released.

Rising amid a changing tide in metalcore, Novelists have carved their own niche, leaning into progressive and djent territories to reshape the mold for a new generation. After the release if Noir, their second album, the group began contending with lineup changes, and new blood has steadily been in the mix through what is now their fifth record, Coda.

Fans got a taste of new frontwoman Camille Contreras, who made her studio debut with Novelists on last year's Okapi EP. Now, she's set to make her mark across a full length release, fully demonstrating her capabilities, as heard on the single "All For Nothing."

"The song showcases a different style and emotional range compared to our first single releases, 'Coda' and 'K.O.' This shift was a deliberate choice to avoid sticking to a formula, with each single telling a unique story," the band says of the song, which can be heard below.

Novelists, "All For Nothing" Music Video

Coda will also be released through Ackor Music, the label which Delestrade is the co-owner of does A&R for as well.

While Novelists move metalcore ever-forward and advance the status of French metal, they're cognizant off all the sounds and styles of their country's past and present when it comes to all shades of heavy music.

Check out those picks for France's most essential below!

The 10 Most Essential French Metal Bands, Chosen by Novelists

Landmvrks

We couldn’t start with anyone else. We started both bands around the same time when Nic and I lived in Berlin together and we have evolved in the industry hand in hand since then, having each other’s backs.

Landmvrks are the biggest thing right now, but it hasn’t always been the case. They’ve busted their asses for the past 10 years so there’s nobody more deserving than them. They are great friends with no ego and we’re proud to see them having so much success!

Gojira

We don’t know the guys personally, but we’ve always looked up to them. Ten to 15 years ago, you mostly saw U.K. and U.S. bands at the top of the charts and festivals lineups.

The industry didn’t really care about France, which made it hard to develop a metal band here. Gojira were always the example — the ones that did it and gave everyone hope that it was possible!

TSS (The Sunday Sadness)

TSS is a fairly new name in the metal scene. They have a very unique trajectory since they started as what I would describe as a synth wave/pop/emo band, but have recently shifted to metal and did it with style by signing to one of the biggest U.S. labels ( Fearless Records).

We had the chance to listen to their new record and I strongly believe they will be massive once it’s released! Genuine people with a humble and hard-working attitude, they fully deserve everything that’s happening to them and more!

Ten56.

I (Nicolas) briefly was in the band in its early stages and signed it to a label I worked at back then (Out Of Line Music). I also used to A&R Aaron and Steeve's previous band ( Betraying the Martyrs ), while Pierre & Quentin are in Kadinja together. Lukas currently lives at the Novelists headquarters with Flo and Amael.

You get it... too many relationships between both of our bands not to mention them here! Lovely people, all of them, and a top three most fun band to tour with!

Ashen

Ashen belong to the newer generation of French bands. Witnessing their birth and growth firsthand is incredible. The amount of talent and work that goes into this band is truly unprecedented and I consider them as one of the most underrated band in our scene!

We took them out on our 2024 European headliner and seeing them crushing it every single night was inspiring.

Alcest

Similarly to Gojira, Alcest were created long before our generation and we weren’t very familiar with them until we started working with the same agent. They are such a unique band and although very different from our scene, we have the utmost respect for their music and what they have achieved with it!

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

I consider Chunk! the first band from our generation to have paved the way for all of us. They did it all before anyone else — U.S. label, managers, agents, Warped Tour multiple times... And by doing that, they helped improve everyone’s opinion on what France could produce in terms of heavy music.

I grew up listening to pop-punk so I was obviously a huge fan of that 2008-2009 revival with “easycore”!

Can't Bear This Party

Same era, same genre, but different trajectory. Can’t Bear This Party were always a more local and underground band, but they were my favorite band 15 years ago. I remember waking up at 6AM on their release day to wait for the mailman to deliver their new album and spinning it endlessly for weeks!

Criminally underrated.

Sal3m

Sal3m is the solo project of Novelists’ original singer Matteo Gelsomino. We have kept a very close relationship with Matt over the years and all of us support him and his music as much as we can. Arguably not really “metal“ since he visits a ton of different genres without any boundaries, but he does it all very well and anybody who has enjoyed our first albums will love what he does!

Matt also lives at the Novelists’ HQ ,so we get to hear and often collaborate on his music. I hope he manages to get an album out this year!

Kadinja

Imagine two of the very best guitar players ever challenging themselves to write the most technical music. I’m not sure that’s how they’d describe it, but that’s probably how most people would!

Pierre is a guitar machine. I have never seen someone so passionate about something and I believe Kadinja gives him the outlet he needs to allow him to function like a normal human being every day in Novelists!

They have been quiet for a bit, but people should get to hear some new music from them this year if all goes well.