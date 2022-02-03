Abbath Reveal Crushing ‘Dread Reaver’ Title Track
Abbath is back with more crushing new music leading up to the singer's self-titled band's third full-length album Dread Reaver on March 25. Get a listen to the album's title track in the player toward the bottom of this post.
While still definitively metal, the song relies on a thick wall of distorted guitar to set its base, with Abbath's vocal remaining gutturally gritty and aggressive while unleashing a more heavier rock tone. The song also comes with a narratively spoken word section that helps the track stand out as well.
"Dread Reaver" follows on the heels of "Dream Cull," the first song released supporting the new album. As stated, you can look for the Dread Reaver album, which is the follow-up to Outstrider, arriving on March 25. Pre-orders are available in physical form here and with streaming options here.
Check out the lyrics for the new song below.
Abbath, "Dread Reaver" Lyrics
Deny sunlight purchase on a
Winter soul of ice
Brightness withers us,
‘neath Stygian cowl our brethren thrive
In gnawing ache of famished shadows
Cadavers limp, creak from gallows
On a corpse-road lined with makeshift scaffolds
In lethal wake of hungry kobolds
Dread Reaver cannot aught but rip
Compell momentum from the pit
Dread Reaver cannot aught but whip
Chain from mail and leer from lip
We leave a trail of weeping beggars
Orphaned brood and grieving widows
Gladius of Gehenna fill the foul arena
Cleave for all eternity thigh-deep in viscera
Dread Reaver cannot aught but rip
Compell momentum from the pit
Dread Reaver cannot aught but spit
In face of Death and yawn of Pit
Commit your soul to pyre and brimstone
With battle-lust compact in every bone
Upon sulphuric sand - you stand
Hell’s grim champion, raptor of No Man’s Land
Challenge fate let Fury reign supreme
Unite in Blood - scum the violent stream
Dread Reaver cannot aught but rip
Compell momentum from the pit
Dread Reaver cannot aught but strip
Cuirass from breast and steel from grip
Dread Reaver cannot aught but sip
The gore his animus thrills to drip