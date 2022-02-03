Abbath Reveal Crushing ‘Dread Reaver’ Title Track

Abbath is back with more crushing new music leading up to the singer's self-titled band's third full-length album Dread Reaver on March 25. Get a listen to the album's title track in the player toward the bottom of this post.

While still definitively metal, the song relies on a thick wall of distorted guitar to set its base, with Abbath's vocal remaining gutturally gritty and aggressive while unleashing a more heavier rock tone. The song also comes with a narratively spoken word section that helps the track stand out as well.

"Dread Reaver" follows on the heels of "Dream Cull," the first song released supporting the new album. As stated, you can look for the Dread Reaver album, which is the follow-up to Outstrider, arriving on March 25. Pre-orders are available in physical form here and with streaming options here.

Check out the lyrics for the new song below.

Abbath, "Dread Reaver" Lyrics

Deny sunlight purchase on a

Winter soul of ice

Brightness withers us,

‘neath Stygian cowl our brethren thrive

In gnawing ache of famished shadows

Cadavers limp, creak from gallows

On a corpse-road lined with makeshift scaffolds

In lethal wake of hungry kobolds Dread Reaver cannot aught but rip

Compell momentum from the pit

Dread Reaver cannot aught but whip

Chain from mail and leer from lip We leave a trail of weeping beggars

Orphaned brood and grieving widows

Gladius of Gehenna fill the foul arena

Cleave for all eternity thigh-deep in viscera Dread Reaver cannot aught but rip

Compell momentum from the pit

Dread Reaver cannot aught but spit

In face of Death and yawn of Pit Commit your soul to pyre and brimstone

With battle-lust compact in every bone

Upon sulphuric sand - you stand

Hell’s grim champion, raptor of No Man’s Land

Challenge fate let Fury reign supreme

Unite in Blood - scum the violent stream Dread Reaver cannot aught but rip

Compell momentum from the pit

Dread Reaver cannot aught but strip

Cuirass from breast and steel from grip

Dread Reaver cannot aught but sip

The gore his animus thrills to drip

Abbath, "Dread Reaver"