Black metal icon Abbath, formerly of Immortal, has announced his first album in three years, Dread Reaver, and along with it comes a must-see music video for the first single, "Dream Cull."

Dread Reaver, which will be released on March 25 through Season of Mist, is Abbath's third full length overall and the successor to Outstrider. Since his split from Immortal, he has defined a new direction for his music, which continues on "Dream Cull," a song wielding Abbath's familiar, icy tremolo-picked riffs, striding chord progressions and boasts a bit of a rock 'n' roll swagger, something he's expressed an affinity for with his short-lived group I as well as in his Motorhead tribute band Bömbers.

In the beginning of the video, Abbath, outfitted in his usual battle-ready black metal attire — leather armor, studded gauntlets, knee-high boots, spiked shinguards and, of course, his signature corpsepainted visage — creeps behind a snow-capped ridge in front of a waterfall and carries his trusty battle ax into a dark cave.

Watch the music video for "Dream Cull" directly below and view the Dread Reaver album art and track listing further down the page. There's even going to be a cover of Metallica's "Trapped Under Ice" on the new record. Pre-order the album here.

Abbath, "Dream Cull" Lyrics

On blistered screen of pockmarked veil

torn from face of lonely grail

I recall visage that drew a smile on

Rorschach blot begrimed in bile Tapped from tumors tucked in gut

marred malign and keened corrupt

The ink that seared a ragged leer split

pallid skull yet lent no cheer This winter's eve where stormwinds

cleave outside our creaking walls

We clasp the chains that anchor us

to monolithic halls All within the weal of spine arrive

here lost in wound of mind

For what’s another fraught traveler

fragmenting frayed unraveler? In crooked realm of twisted hell

So bid the specter enter! This winter's eve where stormwinds

cleave outside our creaking walls

We clasp the chains that anchor us

to monolithic halls Incise thy name. Bow heads in shame.

Let the nightmares die.

Split in twain - then again!

Splinter in a mote’s eye I dream cull! I dream cull!

Abbath, "Dream Cull"

Abbath, Dream Reaver Album Art + Track Listing

Abbath, 'Dream Reaver' Season of Mist loading...

01. "Acid Haze" (04:51)

02. "Scarred Core" (03:29)

03. "Dream Cull" (04:15)

04. "Myrmidon" (04:33)

05. "The Deep Unbound" (04:05)

06. "Septentrion" (04:30)

07. "Trapped Under Ice" [Metallica cover] (03:59)

08. "The Book of Breath" (04:35)

09. "Dread Reaver" (04:43)

10. "Make My Day" (04:16)