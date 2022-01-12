Abbath Debuts Fierce New Song ‘Dream Cull’ + Announces ‘Dread Reaver’ Album
Black metal icon Abbath, formerly of Immortal, has announced his first album in three years, Dread Reaver, and along with it comes a must-see music video for the first single, "Dream Cull."
Dread Reaver, which will be released on March 25 through Season of Mist, is Abbath's third full length overall and the successor to Outstrider. Since his split from Immortal, he has defined a new direction for his music, which continues on "Dream Cull," a song wielding Abbath's familiar, icy tremolo-picked riffs, striding chord progressions and boasts a bit of a rock 'n' roll swagger, something he's expressed an affinity for with his short-lived group I as well as in his Motorhead tribute band Bömbers.
In the beginning of the video, Abbath, outfitted in his usual battle-ready black metal attire — leather armor, studded gauntlets, knee-high boots, spiked shinguards and, of course, his signature corpsepainted visage — creeps behind a snow-capped ridge in front of a waterfall and carries his trusty battle ax into a dark cave.
Watch the music video for "Dream Cull" directly below and view the Dread Reaver album art and track listing further down the page. There's even going to be a cover of Metallica's "Trapped Under Ice" on the new record. Pre-order the album here.
Abbath, "Dream Cull" Lyrics
On blistered screen of pockmarked veil
torn from face of lonely grail
I recall visage that drew a smile on
Rorschach blot begrimed in bile
Tapped from tumors tucked in gut
marred malign and keened corrupt
The ink that seared a ragged leer split
pallid skull yet lent no cheer
This winter's eve where stormwinds
cleave outside our creaking walls
We clasp the chains that anchor us
to monolithic halls
All within the weal of spine arrive
here lost in wound of mind
For what’s another fraught traveler
fragmenting frayed unraveler?
In crooked realm of twisted hell
So bid the specter enter!
This winter's eve where stormwinds
cleave outside our creaking walls
We clasp the chains that anchor us
to monolithic halls
Incise thy name. Bow heads in shame.
Let the nightmares die.
Split in twain - then again!
Splinter in a mote’s eye
I dream cull! I dream cull!
Abbath, "Dream Cull"
Abbath, Dream Reaver Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Acid Haze" (04:51)
02. "Scarred Core" (03:29)
03. "Dream Cull" (04:15)
04. "Myrmidon" (04:33)
05. "The Deep Unbound" (04:05)
06. "Septentrion" (04:30)
07. "Trapped Under Ice" [Metallica cover] (03:59)
08. "The Book of Breath" (04:35)
09. "Dread Reaver" (04:43)
10. "Make My Day" (04:16)
