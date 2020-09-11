Here's a fun nugget of rock trivia: System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian was featured right next to action movie star, world class body builder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in AC/DC's "Big Gun" video.

The song itself is a bit of an obscurity within the AC/DC catalog. The band has never played the song live and it was first released as part of the rock and metal-infested soundtrack for the 1993 film Last Action Hero. "Big Gun" didn't appear on any of AC/DC's studio albums, but with a feature spot in a full length action flick, it required a big budget video shoot.

Schwarzenegger is in character as the Last Action Hero star Jack Slater and makes his entrance in typical Schwarzenegger fashion — destruction of property. He kicks down a door to the club where AC/DC are playing to a packed house. Infiltrating the crowd, he at one point catches a lit trio of banded dynamite sticks and uses the fuse to light his cigar, which is even cooler than when he ripped the seat out of the car in that one scene in Predator (sorry, that scene is not on YouTube).

Standing at Schwarzenegger's left shoulder in the video clip at the 1:30 mark is a teenage Shavo Odadjian, who snuck into the video shoot as an extra. "There is a part where they bring Arnold into the crowd, and they brought him right next to me," Odadjian once told Hustler (via Contact Music), also noting, "The cinematographer or the light guy screwed up. If you look at the scene in the video, you can see there is too much light on that kid. You can see that kid more than you can see Arnold. And that kid is me."

YouTube: AC/DC

Later on, the action star hits the stage, donning Angus Young's hat which transforms him into a clone of schoolboy rocker. Young then jumps on the beast of a man and goes for a ride as Schwarzenegger walks around with the guitarist bouncing off his lap.

Watch the "Big Gun" video below.

Maybe one day we'll get some new System of a Down music and they can create a role for Arnold Schwarzenegger. For now though, Odadjian is fixed on new material and recently launched the new band North Kingsley.

AC/DC, "Big Gun" Music Video