Jesús del Río, the 8-year-old talent who's currently reigning on Spain's The Voice Kids, clearly has a knack for singing AC/DC songs. Last month, he went viral with his impressive take on the rock legends' "Highway to Hell;" now, Del Río is "Back in Black."

Indeed, the child superstar impressed yet again — on both the TV talent show's coaches and on viewers — by belting the 1980 Back in Black title track during the program's semifinal on July 16. The performance was enough to advance Del Río to this weekend's finale.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

In June, Del Río delivered such an instantly iconic "Highway to Hell" that all four The Voice Kids coaches visibly perked up during his blind audition. By the time he finished the first lyric, they were slamming the buttons on their chairs to turn around and see him. Once he reached the soaring chorus, the coaches and audience were all standing up, clapping and cheering on the young singer. So it's little wonder that Del Río, who was 7 when the show started but has since had a birthday, could wield that same AC/DC power twice.

The Voice Kids, known as La Voz Kids in Spain, is currently in its sixth season. The show is part of the global The Voice franchise based on the original Dutch reality competition The Voice of Holland.

"The Voice Kids follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition," the show explains. "This season brings new coaches such as David Bisbal, Melendi, Rosario and Vanesa Martín."

Jesús del Río Sings AC/DC's "Back in Black" on Spain's The Voice Kids - July 16, 2021