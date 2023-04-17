AC/DC singer Brian Johnson has been honored with a sculpted likeness of his early AC/DC visage in Namur, Belgium. It's the city where he played his first-ever show with the Australian rockers in 1980, after preceding the late frontman Bon Scott.

The new Brian Johnson statue — the half-body sculpture appears like a cross between a bust and a full-size representation — was unveiled Sunday (April 16) after a local campaign spearheaded by the area broadcaster RTBF and several AC/DC fans in the region.

See the statue in the video and photos below.

Namur is "a very special place for me," Johnson says in a video message thanking those in the Belgian town, as Classic Rock reported this week.

Brian Johnson's Message to Namur, Belgium

The singer says of that day in June 1980, "It was the first night I sang with AC/DC and I was a very nervous boy. So, that memory will stay with me forever. And now that you've built this statue — honestly, I'm not worthy of it. I thank you and I'll take it in good grace."

For those wishing to see AC/DC live now, the classic rock act will perform at Indio, California's new festival Power Trip in October. It's their only tour date of 2023 so far. The statue of Brian Johnson sits at Namur's new "Esplanade AC/DC" in the city.

AC/DC Brian Johnson Statue in Belgium