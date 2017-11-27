In the U.K., hitting No. 1 at Christmas is a huge deal, often with major artists targeting new releases for the special week and fans championing campaigns to get longtime classics some extra love. The latter is happening again this holiday season, with a new campaign started to get AC/DC's "For Those About to Rock" to No. 1 and to do so in honor of the late Malcolm Young.

As you can see in the campaign video above, the fans are looking to find a way to honor the guitar legend after his recent passing and feel this is a solid way to do so. A post on the matter reads, "After the sad news of Malcolm's loss today and producer and brother George last month, our inbox has been overwhelmed today with suggestions to bring back the page's main aim ... to put AC/DC at the top of the Christmas chart. We did an amazing job in 2013 ...giving the band its highest ever UK single chart placing (No. 4)...but who would be up for having another crack at putting an Acca Dacca classic above an 'X Factor' nobody in tribute to Malcolm, George, and Bon?"

A separate survey was conducted to determine which song would get the support, with "For Those About to Rock" winning out. The charting period runs from Friday, Dec. 15 to Thursday, Dec. 21 this year, and fans can make their impact by purchasing the song for 99 pence via online download services in the U.K. or streaming it 150 times during the charting period.

Young passed away earlier this month after a well publicized battle with dementia. Watch the campaign's video above.

