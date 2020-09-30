It’s Official: AC/DC Welcome Back Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd + Cliff Williams

It’s official: Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams are back in AC/DC. A new photo posted by the band confirms the trio’s return, with the hashtag #PWRUP possibly giving away the title of AC/DC’s new album.

In 2018, various AC/DC members, including ousted vocalist Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd, were reportedly spotted at the Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where the band recorded Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock or Bust. The following year, AC/DC studio engineer Mike Fraser stated, "Well, yeah, I could say that we've been in the studio doing something. What's come of that I can't discuss yet."

In late 2019, Behemoth frontman Nergal told Loudwire that AC/DC were back in the studio with Brian Johnson, while Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider circulated the same story in early 2020.

AC/DC shared the first photo of Johnson, Rudd and Williams back in the band earlier today:

AC/DC's official website is currently collecting emails for their Power Up mailing list, possibly giving fans the first word of a new album.