Ace Frehley: KISS Can’t Do a Farewell Tour Without Me

Ace Frehley isn’t letting KISS’ farewell tour happen without him. In this exclusive interview, the guitar legend explains why he should be a part of the show, both for love of the fans, and for KISS to make a huge stack of cash.

KISS will begin on ‘The End of the Road’ in 2019 and remain on tour for three years, finally reaching the twilight of their career. Though Frehley hasn’t been a member of KISS since 2002, his enormous contributions to the band haven’t faded with fans, as they’re constantly demanding a reunion.

“They’re testing the waters,” Frehley says about his former KISS bandmates. “I think they’re waiting for promoters to come back and say, ‘Well, we’ll give you X amount of dollars if Ace is involved and Peter is involved.’ It’s all about money with those guys and they’ll be the first to admit it, especially Gene. When Doc McGee gets a call from a promoter and they say, ‘We’ll give you double the amount of money with Ace and Peter,’ we’re gonna get the call.”

“If I come back, I’m gonna take my throne back, or I’m not coming back,” says about sharing a stage with KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer. “A lot of fans are saying if I’m not involved in the next tour, they’re not going. That’s probably making Paul and Gene a little nervous … I can’t imagine them doing an ‘End of the Road’ tour with the same lineup. They’ve been playing for 15 years, there’s nothing special about doing one last big tour with the same lineup.”

Ace adds, “I told Paul and Gene, ‘I’m the guy now that you’ve always wanted me to be.’ I was a screwup and I was always late and didn’t show up on time and missed recording sessions. I was telling them this year, ‘I’m now the guy you always wanted me to be.’ Hopefully it sinks in, you know?”

Check out our interview with Ace Frehley above and be sure to grab Ace’s newest album, Spaceman, by clicking here.

