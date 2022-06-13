Watch Ace Frehley Take a Shot at KISS for Using Backing Vocal Tapes

At a show at The Palladium in New York City on June 11, Ace Frehley took a shot at KISS, who were caught using backing vocal tapes at a concert earlier this month, as he introduced the song "Detroit Rock City."

For years, fans have accused KISS of either lip-syncing or singing along to backing vocal tracks to aid the overall quality of their concert performance and when drummer Eric Singer made a mistake at a June 6 show in Belgium, it threw the band off and Paul Stanley's voice was heard when he was not present behind the microphone toward the end of "Detroit Rock City."

The miscue also resulted in a pyrotechnic effect firing off at the improper time with the performance out of sync.

Frehley, who has continuously sparred with Stanley and Gene Simmons in the press for a number of reasons, the subject of his possible return to the group being the most prominent lately, used this opportunity to rib his former bandmates at his own show.

"This song's a great song written by Mr. Paul Stanley," Frehley tells the crowd in fan-filmed video seen below, "By the way, we don't use tapes. Anyway, this one's about a city in the Midwest on Lake Michigan. It's called 'Detroit Rock City'."

View the setlist from Frehley's New York City show further down the page and see his upcoming tour dates here.

Ace Frehley, "Detroit Rock City" — June 11, 2022

Ace Frehley Setlist — June 11, 2022 (via setlist.fm)

01. "Rip It Out"

02. "Parasite" (KISS song)

03. "Strutter" (KISS song)

04. "Rocket Ride" (KISS song)

05. "Rock Soldiers"

06. "Never in My Life" / "Good Times Bad Times"

07. "Detroit Rock City" (KISS song)

08. ""Love Theme from Kiss" (KISS song)

09. "Hard Times" (KISS song)

10. "Strange Ways" (KISS song)

11. "New York Groove" (Russ Ballard cover)

12. "Shock Me" (KISS song)

13. Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

14. "Cold Gin" / "Black Diamond" (KISS song)

Encore:

15. "Deuce" (KISS song)