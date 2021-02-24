Adrian Smith + Richie Kotzen Unleash Bluesy Jam ‘Scars’

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and The Winery Dogs' Richie Kotzen have provided one of the more intriguing pairings of 2021, and the two musicians, who have a collaborative record en route, have just released their second single "Scars."

The track is a bluesy gem, starting off with a moody and downtrodden vibe accentuated by Smith's weathered vocal and some blistering guitar playing. The tempo picks up as the song continues, with Kotzen's guitar playing and power vocal adding to the mix.The pair co-wrote and co-produced the song as well as sharing guitars and vocals, with Kotzen jumping in on bass and drums as well. Check out the lyrics below:

Smith / Kotzen, "Scars" Lyrics

SOMETIMES I FEEL LIKE A HELPLESS CHILD ALONE IN THE NIGHT SOMETIMES I FEEL SO FAR FROM THE LIGHT I'M ALONE ON AN ENDLESS ROAD LOOKING FOR A SIGN THE CROSSROAD STRETCHES OUT AHEAD BUT I DON'T KNOW WHICH WAY IS MINE SO I’M GONNA RUN FROM THE WORLD ‘CAUSE I DON’T OWE YOU SO DON’T BE AFRAID I WON’T GET TOO CLOSE TO YOU I’M JUST A LONER OPEN YOUR ARMS I’VE BEEN SCARRED I HOPE YOU HELP ME MEND TAKE ME TO HEART FROM THE START I’LL FOLLOW TO THE END THE FUTURE IS A MYSTERY ONLY YOU CAN TRY BUT ALL I SEE IS RAIN BLACKING OUT THE SKY SO I’M GONNA FOLLOW MY ROAD I’VE GOT NOTHING TO LOSE YEA MY PATH IS WRITTEN IN STONE THE STARS WILL ALIGHT FOR ME I KNOW THAT I’M GETTING CLOSER OPEN YOUR ARMS I’VE BEEN SCARRED I HOPE YOU HELP ME MEND TAKE ME TO HEART FROM THE START I’LL FOLLOW TO THE END WHY I WONDER WHY TIME WAS ON MY SIDE MY WELL IS RUNNING DRY OPEN YOUR ARMS IVE BEEN SCARRED I HOPE YOU HELP ME MEND TAKE ME TO HEART FROM THE START I’LL FOLLOW TO THE END YEA I’M JUST A LONER I’M TIRED OF HIDING MY SCARS I HOPE YOU HELP ME MEND YEA YEA TAKE ME TO HEART FROM THE START I WILL FOLLOW TO THE END YEA YEA YEA YEA

Kotzen says, ‘I remember 'Scars' being one of the songs we wrote in the very beginning of the process. There is something moody and mysterious going on in this track that I find quite engaging. This would be a great track for us to stretch out live for some guitar improvisation between the two of us."

The two musicians also shot an eye-catching black and white video for the song, performing against the backdrops of mountainous desert and rocky seashore environs near their respective home studios in Los Angeles and London. The clip can be seen below and you can pick up their self-titled collection on March 26 via BMG. Orders are being taken here.

Smith / Kotzen, "Scars"