Smith/Kotzen Reveal Their Rhythm Section for 2022 Tour Dates

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen have revealed the rhythm players who will back them on their upcoming U.S. tour dates for Smith/Kotzen, the two musicians' collaborative blues-rock band that released their self-titled debut album last year.

Guitarists-vocalists Smith (Iron Maiden) and Kotzen (The Winery Dogs, ex-Poison and Mr. Big) will play their premiere concerts together beginning later this week in California and Nevada. Shows across the pond start in March. And as of Wednesday (Jan. 12), we now know who'll be playing the bass guitar and drums with the duo — at least for the initial leg.

That's thanks to a website update from Julia Lage, Kotzen's wife who's an instrumentalist and singer-songwriter herself. She said she'll be handling bass duties on the trek with Smith/Kotzen, to be joined onstage by drummer Bruno Valverde.

"Smith/Kotzen shows!" Lage's update began. "Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) and Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs) will be performing live in CA and Las Vegas in February 2022. The musicians Julia Lage on bass (TSO, Alejandra Guzmán, Pat Travers, Richie Kotzen, Sister Knot…) and Bruno Valverde on drums (Angra, Koko Loureiro…) will be their rhythm section!"

Smith/Kotzen formed in 2020. The duo share all instrumental and production duties on their debut, as well as on the subsequent Better Days EP, issued for Record Store Day last November.

For Smith/Kotzen tickets, head here. See the upcoming dates further down in this post. Loudwire included Smith/Kotzen among the Best Debut Albums of 2021 and Best Rock Songs of 2021.

Smith/Kotzen 2022 Tour Promo Clip

Smith/Kotzen Winter 2022 World Tour Dates

Jan. 15 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theatre

Jan. 20 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky a Go Go

Jan. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Count's Vamp'd

Jan. 23 – San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Jan. 26 – Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading

Jan. 27 – Morro Bay, Calif. @ The Siren

Feb. 27 – Manchester, England @ Club Academy

Feb. 28 – Leeds, England @ Brudenell Social

March 2 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Garage

March 3 – Wolverhampton, England @ KK's

March 5 – Leamington Spa, England @Planet Rock

March 7 – Bristol, England @ Fleece

March 8 – London, England @ Islington Assembly