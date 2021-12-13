For those wondering, yes there will be tour dates in support of Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen's stellar self-titled 2021 S/K album.

The Smith/Kotzen duo have doled out a handful of January shows, but if you're not on the West Coast, you might have to travel to catch them. This will be the pair's first ever live shows in the U.S., kicking off Jan. 15 in Ventura, Calif. and wrapping up just two weeks later on Jan. 27 in Morro Bay, Calif. All dates, cities and venues are listed below.

Smith comments, “It’s always been our intention to take these songs on the road and give them a good kicking about. We’re delighted that we’ve been able to set up this tour around a very hectic 2022 schedule and we both can’t wait to finally get out there and play live.”

Kotzen adds, “We’re excited that we can take Smith/Kotzen to the next level and bring our music to the stage. We’re still figuring out which musicians we’ll be bringing with us to deliver the songs in the way we’ve always envisaged to give fans a dynamic live experience. We’re really looking forward to this tour and we’re planning to have a lot of fun!”

The Iron Maiden guitarist and Winery Dogs singer issued their S/K album in March of this year, then followed it up with the Better Days EP on Record Store Day last month. Catch a listen to the title track from the EP here.

For ticketing information, check here.

Smith / Kotzen 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 15 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theatre

Jan. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Whisky A Go-Go

Jan. 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Count’s Vamp’d

Jan. 23 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Jan. 26 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Jan. 27 - Morro Bay, Calif. @ The Siren

Every Iron Maiden Song Ranked

.